Zee News used forged image to claim Aamir Khan married Fatima Sana Shaikh





On December 24, Zee News published a report with the headline: “Ira Khan is fed up with Aamir Khan’s third wife,” she said – it’s hard to deal with this! (, -!) Zee News reported that Khan’s daughter Ira posted a video indicating that her father’s third marriage led to depression.

The featured image of the article allegedly shows Aamir Khan with Bollywood actor Fatima Sana Shaikh. They have been portrayed as a “newly married” couple. This image is juxtaposed with a photo of Ira with tears in her eyes.

Two days later, a news outlet called FewNews published an identical report. Although this website is not a mainstream news portal like Zee News, several Facebook pages with a large number of subscribers shared his report (see spreadsheet) Aayat Rahman [close to 3 lakh followers], Suman [over 1.5 lakh followers] and Sumayya Khan [over 1 lakh followers].

It should be noted that another image which shows Aamir Khan with Fatima Sana Shaikh is circulating on social networks.

Zee News used a forged image

Earlier this year in June, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their divorce after 15 years of marriage. Since then, Khan has been subjected to moral policing and online trolling.

This is yet another case where Khan has been targeted by tasteless disinformation about his personal life.

Image 1

This is a morphed image. We found the original on a website called MissMalini. The original image was shot in 2010 during the wedding ceremony of actors Imran Khan and Avantika Malik. The woman next to Aamir Khan is Malik. Zee News used a forged version of this image which not only shows Aamir Khan next to Fatima Shaikh, but also depicts Shaikh with vermilion on his forehead.

MissMalini also wore other images from the wedding. Images from the event are also available on Alamy.

Image 2

This image is a screenshot from a video uploaded by Ira Khan in May earlier this year for his birthday. In the four-minute video, she expresses her concern about the lack of fitness in her life and her overall lethargy. She doesn’t talk about her father.

In fact, as recently as December 27, Ira uploaded an image with Aamir Khan to Instagram.

After it was reported on social media that Zee News grossly distorted the footage, the outlet ironically changed its report to a fact check – “The Truth Behind the Viral Image of Aamir and Fatima, Daughter Ira is she really mad? “

Image 3

This viral image on social media has also been transformed. The original image was clicked by photographer Manav Manglani, who uploaded it to his Instagram. The woman next to Khan is his ex-wife Kiran Rao during Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta’s engagement in 2018.

Zee News therefore used a transformed image of Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh to show that they were recently married. The outlet also used a screenshot from an unrelated video shared by Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira, to claim that she was “depressed” over her father’s marriage. It should be noted that Khan did not remarry after his divorce from Kiran Rao earlier this year.

