Israel: The Trump High | Opinion





No President of the United States has made such an effective contribution to the expansionist plans of the State of Israel as Donald Trump. His weak appreciation of international legality and multilateral agreements allowed him to take actions that no previous president would have taken, such as severing relations with the Palestinian Authority, withdrawing humanitarian aid to Palestinian refugees, moving the country. embassy of his country in Jerusalem and, above all, recognize the holy city as the capital of Israel, declare compatibility with international law of the Israeli occupation of the West Bank and even assert Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, a thousand mountainous kilometers , internationally recognized as being of Syrian sovereignty, conquered by arms in 1967 and located only 60 kilometers from Damascus.

Thanks to the concerted action of two ultra-conservative leaders, Trump and Netanyahu, the peace process initiated with the 1993 Oslo accords for the recognition of a Palestinian state has been more than damaged; The Zionist state succeeded in opening diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates, Barin, Sudan and Morocco, and the White House announced in March 2019, during an official visit of the Israeli Prime Minister to Washington, the recognition of the Israeli annexation of the Golan Heights. In gratitude, the Israeli leader approved in June 2020 the construction of a new settlement in the mountainous region to house 300 Israeli families under the name of Ramat Trump (Trump Heights) and was pictured with the United States Ambassador and their respective handcuffs in front of a huge sign with the name in Hebrew and English. The Trump Heights were not an anecdote during the election campaign resulting from Trump’s delusional foreign policy but a premonition.

Trump has always acted hand in hand with Netanyahu, but the effects of his foreign policy have not been canceled by either the Biden presidency or the new Israeli government of Naftali Bennett. The new Cabinet has just approved a 280 million euro plan to build 13,000 new houses over the next five years, double the Israeli population of the Golan from the current 26,000 to 50,000, provide the region with communications, infrastructure tourist attractions and turn it into has the largest solar power park in Israel. All this, of course, without consulting or worrying about the interests of the 25,000 Druze golans, most of whom are Syrian nationals, or the categorical resolution 497 of the United Nations Security Council, which already in 1981 declared annexation null and void or legal effect at the international level. In the expansive Golan Heights, Joe Biden’s lingering stance towards the Middle East and Trump’s latest moves weighed on, thankfully except for the resumption of relations with the Palestinian Authority.

When there is a lot to talk about on a topic, read all there is to say.

subscribe aqu

While there isn’t at least one clear nuance of the one-sided policies practiced by Trump and Netanyahu, the ambiguity of the message Washington is sending out toward Putin’s internationally reprehensible expansionist instincts toward Ukraine and Xi Jinping toward Taiwan will have very negative consequences. . . . At least the European Union and its member countries should openly oppose those Israeli plans which violate international legality to the detriment of fragmented Syria and civil war.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://elpais.com/opinion/2021-12-29/los-altos-de-trump.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos