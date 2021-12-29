Boris Johnson finally breaks Covid silence – and warns 90% of ICU patients are not boosted

Today Boris Johnson finally broke his silence on soaring Covid rates as he insisted everyone should enjoy the New Year – with a window open.

The PM admitted that Omicron variant cases and hospitalizations were both on the rise, but defended his decision not to impose new rules in England, unlike the other three UK countries. No10 did not rule out further restrictions after January 1.

Mr Johnson insisted that Omicron was “obviously milder” than the Delta strain, despite “continuing to cause real problems”.

And he said 90% of Covid patients in intensive care units had not been stimulated – showing that vaccines work, and also showing how urgently people should show up for a follow-up jab.

The Prime Minister spent Christmas in a bunker in his country, Checkers.

But he left his luxury retirement to visit a Milton Keynes vaccination center less than an hour away. When asked where he had been, the disgruntled Prime Minister replied: I have been in this country. Why do you think?















The PM last addressed a confused audience on December 24 in a pre-recorded video posted online, but it has been longer since it was filmed by journalists.

On December 23, he participated in a video call with his wife from Checkers. Prior to that, he held a virtual cabinet meeting on December 20 and a visit to his constituency police on December 17.

Speaking today, he urged people to make sure New Years parties are well ventilated, which may include opening a window or having them outside.

He left the door open to cross-border travel from Wales and Scotland. Asked about the prospect, he replied, “I think everyone should enjoy the New Years, but in a careful and reasonable way.

“Take a test, ventilate, think of others – but most importantly, get yourself a booster.

It comes after Minister of Care Gillian Keegan suggested the British should have New Years parties outside.

Yesterday she told Sky News: be careful, do a lateral flow test before going out, go to well ventilated areas. I’ve actually been to a few outdoor parties, people have moved things outside.

“So just be careful, but try to have fun too – but with caution.















The PM insisted the vaccine recall campaign meant the festivities could take place in England despite the raging mutant strain.

Paying tribute to “the enormous proportion of the British public” who have been stung, he said: It allows us to move forward with the New Year with the caution that we are.

He continued, “We have a lot of cases of Omicron, but on the other hand, we can see the data on the relative smoothness of Omicron and the very, very clear effect of getting those jabs, in particular. of these boosters. “

And he insisted he would meet the target for all eligible adults in England to have the chance to get their booster by New Years Eve.

He said: I have no doubt that by January 1, by the New Year, every adult in the country will have been offered a time slot to get a booster, a time slot will be given to get one.

“The question is whether people are showing up to take advantage of these niches. “















Defending England’s outlier status, he insisted he was right to follow a different path than Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, which have limited gatherings in room.

“I think we’ve looked at the balance of risk together, we usually concert our strategies together, we see the data showing that, yes, cases are increasing and, yes, hospitalizations are increasing, but what makes a huge difference is the level of booster resistance or the level of vaccine-induced resistance in the population, he said.

“What we need to do now is really finish this job.















Boris Johnson said there were 2.4 million eligible double-bitten people who had yet to accept the offer of a booster.

He told reporters: “I’m sorry to say this, but the overwhelming majority of people who find themselves in intensive care in our hospitals now are people who are not being boosted.

“I have spoken to doctors who say the numbers reach 90% of people in intensive care, who are not boosted.

“If you are not vaccinated, you are eight times more likely to be hospitalized.

“So this is a great thing to do. It is very, very important. Be boosted for yourself and enjoy the New Year with discernment and prudence.”

He added, “We are looking at the data and what we see is that we definitely have increasing cases, we have a lot of Omicron cases.

“But, on the other hand, we can see the data on the relative smoothness of Omicron. What we can also see is the very, very clear effect of getting those jabs, especially of these boosters – and that’s what makes a huge difference.

“According to some of the surveys I’ve seen, 90% of intensive care patients are people who don’t get boosted. So think about it. Think about the risk you are running to your own health if you fail to get it. a booster. “

Earlier, a minister had cracked down on more and more calls to reduce the period of mandatory isolation of those infected from seven days to five days, if those affected were negative.

NHS Confederation Chief Executive Matthew Taylor warned that “the absence of staff is a huge problem for the NHS right now” – in addition to the 100,000 vacancies that already exist.

But Minister Chloe Smith said the current period of 10 days for people who test positive – or seven, if they get a negative lateral flow test on days six and seven – is the right one.

Meanwhile, a pharmacy manager has warned that the availability of coronavirus tests at pharmacies is not enough to meet demand as revelers prepare for the New Years holidays.















Ministers urged people to use caution when attending parties and urged them to pass lateral flow tests before leaving.

But the Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies said the current daily supply of nearly 900,000 devices is insufficient – and people are being turned away every five minutes.

Managing Director Leyla Hannbeck told the BBC: “It’s just not enough to meet demand and it’s spotty.

Shadow’s Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: Not having made enough tests available weeks after they became a requirement is a complete shambles.

People try to do the right thing, take the government’s own advice and test themselves regularly, but are held back by the incompetence of the Conservative government.

They have to master and provide enough testing for people to be able to protect themselves and others.

This breaking news briefly referred to 90% of “unvaccinated” intensive care patients. This was corrected later, to reflect the fact that Mr Johnson said they had not had a recall.