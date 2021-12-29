Prime Minister Imran to end inflation by fifth year, says Rashid





ISLAMABAD:

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s program was to end inflation, hoping it would end by the fifth year.

Addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi, the Home Secretary said that every political party wants establishment support but the good thing is that the establishment supports this elected government.

“Imran Khan will complete five years. Nothing is going to happen. This is the year of local government elections while the fifth year will be national elections. It normally takes a year to settle old grievances. Our allies are maybe angry, but at least they’re not with the opposition, ”Rashid said.

Referring to rumors of the return of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the Home Secretary said that some say he is coming back and others do not. “It doesn’t matter whether he comes back or not,” the minister said, downplaying discussions on the return of the former prime minister.

Rashid further urged opposition parties to reconsider their long march and postpone it to March 30 instead of March 23 (Pakistan Day).

“The guests arrive on March 23 and for the first time the JS-10 fighter jet would join the flying parade (in response to that of India) Raphael,” he said.

The minister added that the occupation mafia was strong in Pakistan and we did not allow it to grow stronger

On December 26, Rashid, as he searched the PML-N supremo, offered to pay for his plane ticket and issue him a visa if the former prime minister was willing to return to Pakistan while the leadership of the party affirmed that the possible return to the country had sounded the “alarm bells” for the government.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Rashid said that Nawaz, who had lived in London since 2019, had traveled abroad under the pretext of medical treatment but “had not seen any doctor as he was in good health”.

His statement came after PML-N chief Ayaz Sadiq predicted that the country’s political arena would soon witness a “major event” – which sent many people dizzy, fueling speculation about what was involved in the politician’s cryptic statement.

