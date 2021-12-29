Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ visit to UAE postponed due to growing threats from Omicron





Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s planned visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in January 2022 was postponed due to the increased number of Omicron cases around the world and the risks associated with international travel at the time. According to media reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was due to visit the United Arab Emirates on January 6, 2022 and was due to meet with senior leaders during his trip. The trip is rescheduled due to the increase in Omicron cases around the world, and the visit could be postponed until February. Previously published reports had mentioned that Prime Minister Modi would visit India Pavilion at Dubai Expo, which is a huge 4-story pavilion that showcased Indian culture, yoga, Ayurveda to Space program. The visit was also scheduled at a time when the two countries plan to celebrate 50 years of their diplomatic relations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the UAE has been postponed. Prime Minister Modi was due to visit UAE on January 6: sources (photo file) pic.twitter.com/G1AUCp6Dbn

– ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2021 The India Pavilion at Expo Dubai was inaugurated by Indian Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal and was visited by many foreign leaders, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus and the King of Sweden. According to sources, the visit is most likely to be scheduled for February, if Omicron’s situation in both countries improves. Currently, Omicron cases in many countries are increasing rapidly, putting an end to international travel to many regions. India has also decided to toughen its guidelines on international travel due to the spread of the variant in European countries. Many states have decided to impose nighttime curfews in their jurisdictions due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. The highest number of Omicron cases in India have been reported in Delhi and Maharashtra. According to the latest data available, the number of cases of the new variant is expected to soon cross the 800 mark in India.

