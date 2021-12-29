Kaleidoscope 2021: 13 dams inaugurated in one year to strengthen agriculture

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – During the 6 years of administration of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), the government has built 65 dams across the country. Of these, the government aims to complete 61 dams by the end of 2024.

Based on records BusinessSo far this year, the PUPR ministry has completed the construction of several dam projects and was inaugurated by President Jokowi, including:

Tukul Dam

On February 14, 2021, President Jokowi inaugurated the Tukul Dam in Pacitan, East Java. This dam has a capacity of 8.7 cubic meters, which can offer great advantages for the irrigation of 600 hectares of paddy fields, irrigation water and the supply of raw water.

The Tukul Dam is also able to provide a water supply of approximately 300 liters per second to the community of Pacitan. The construction of the dam took 6 years at a cost of IDR 934.8 billion.

Tapin Dam

The Tapin Dam in South Kalimantan was inaugurated by President Jokowi on February 18, 2021. The Tapin Dam has a capacity of 56.7 million cubic meters of water, which plays a very important role in the fight against floods.

The Tapin dam would also be able to enhance food security, as it is able to irrigate 5,472 hectares of land and provides raw water at a rate of 0.50 cubic meters per second. This dam also generates a huge amount of electricity reaching 3.3 megawatts.

The construction of the Tapin dam has been carried out since 2015, and lasts about 5 years with a budget of Rp 986 billion.

Napun Gete Dam

President Jokowi inaugurated the Napun Gete Dam at NTT which cost IDR 880 billion on February 23, 2021. The Napun Gete Dam has a capacity of up to 11.22 million cubic meters with an area of ​​flooding of 99.78 hectares.

Built in December 2016, this dam benefits from the irrigation of around 300 hectares of rice fields that surround it.

In addition, the Napun Gete Dam can also provide a raw water supply of 214 liters per second to two-thirds of the population of Sikka Regency, and has the potential to generate 0.1 megawatt of electricity.

Sindang Heula Dam

President Jokowi inaugurated the Sindang Heula Dam at Serang Regency, Banten on March 4, 2021.

The construction of the Sindang Heula dam was completed with an implementation period of 38 months on a regular basis several years since 2015, and has a 12 month maintenance period with a contract value of Rs 427 billion.

This dam is capable of holding up to 9.3 million meters of water per cubic meter, which will irrigate 1,280 hectares of rice fields in Serang, Banten.

Sindang Heula also supplies raw water up to 0.80 cubic meters per second. Half of this capacity was used, or 0.40 cubic meters, for the development of industrial zones in Serang Regency, from Serang City to Cilegon.

This dam is also useful for flood control by reducing flooding by 50 cubic meters per second due to overflowing Ciujung and Cidurian rivers which often inundate areas of Serang Regency and surrounding area.

Brass dam

On August 31, 2021, President Jokowi inaugurated the Kuningan Dam in Kuningan Regency, West Java, where the dam was built for 7 years at a cost of 513 billion rupees. The dam has a water capacity of 25.9 million cubic meters.

With this capacity, the dam will provide continuous water and will be able to provide irrigation water for 3,000 hectares of community rice fields in Kuningan Regency, Cirebon Regency and Brebes Regency.

This dam is also very useful for water resistance, flood control, supplying raw water of 0.30 cubic meters per second and generating 0.5 megawatt of electricity.

Dam of the village road

On September 2, 2021, President Jokowi inaugurated the Way Sekampung Dam in Pringsewu Regency, Lampung.

The Way Sekampung Dam, which was built in 2016 at a cost of IDR 1.78 trillion, has a capacity of 68 million cubic meters with a flood area of ​​800 hectares.

This dam is also capable of irrigating 55,000 hectares of irrigated area. existing and 17,500 hectares of new irrigation areas.

The Way Sekampung Dam is also expected to deliver 2,737 liters of raw water per second to become a source of 5.4 megawatts of power generation.

Bendo dam

On September 7, 2021, President Jokowi inaugurated the Bendo Dam in Ngindeng Village, Sawoo District, Ponorogo. The Bendo Dam was built in 2013 at a cost of IDR 1.07 trillion. The water capacity of the dam reaches 43.11 million cubic meters with a height of 71 meters, and is able to meet the water needs of 7,800 hectares of paddy fields.

Paselloreng dam

On September 9, 2021, President Jokowi inaugurated the Paselloreng Dam in Wajo Regency, South Sulawesi Province.

The dam, which has been built since 2015, costs 771 billion rupees and is also equipped with the Gilireng Irrigation Dam, which will be useful in supporting South Sulawesi as a national food barn.

The capacity of the Passeloreng dam is 138 million cubic meters and is capable of irrigating 8,500 hectares of rice fields.

Karalloe Dam

President Joko Widodo inaugurated the Karalloe Dam in Gowa Regency, South Sulawesi on November 23, 2021.

The Karalloe Dam, which has been built, spent a budget of Rp 1.27 trillion. The dam is expected to have a capacity of 39.3 cubic meters and is expected to irrigate an area of ​​7004 hectares, reduce flood flow by 610 cubic meters per second, provide a raw water supply of 0.40 cubic meters per second and generate electricity of 5 MW.

Karalloe Dam has a flood area of ​​248.50 hectares with the benefits of a raw water source of 0.40 cubic meters per second, a power plant of 4.5 MW and flood control of 49 cubic meters per second.

The Karalloe Dam will benefit farmers in the Jeneponto Regency, as the dam will irrigate 7,000 hectares of agricultural land in the region.

Tugu dam

President Jokowi inaugurated the Tugu Dam in Trenggalek, East Java on November 30, 2021. The Tugu Dam was built in 2014 at a cost of IDR 1.69 trillion.

This dam has a capacity of 12 million cubic meters and provides irrigation benefits to 1,250 hectares. The dam also aims to produce 400 liters of water per second.

Gongseng Dam

On November 30, 2021, President Jokowi inaugurated the Gongseng Dam in Bojonegoro, East Java, which has a capacity of 22.43 million cubic meters and can irrigate 6,200 hectares of paddy fields.

Gongseng Dam can deliver 300 liters of raw water per second and is able to meet the irrigation needs of 6,191 hectares of paddy fields. Construction of the Gongseng Dam began in 2013 at a cost of IDR 578 billion.

Ladongi Dam

On December 28, 2021, President Jokowi inaugurated the Ladongi Dam in Southeast Sulawesi which has a capacity of 45.9 million cubic meters of water, with an area of ​​222 million hectares.

The Ladongi Dam is also functioning to provide raw water of 120 liters per second, a flood reduction of 176.6 cubic meters per second and an electrical potential of 1.3 megawatts. This dam has been built since 2016 at a cost of IDR 1,200 billion.

Pidekso dam

President Jokowi inaugurated the Pidekso Dam in Wonogiri Regency, Central Java Province on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

The Pidekso Dam with a capacity of 25 million cubic meters and a flood area of ​​232 hectares can irrigate 1,500 hectares of agricultural land in the Wonogiri regency.

Construction of the Pidekso dam has started since 2014, and will continue until 2018 for the acquisition of land. It will then be continued in 2018-2021 for a construction costing IDR 795 billion.

This multifunctional dam was built to meet the raw water needs of the inhabitants of Wonogiri with a capacity of 300 liters per second, and has the potential as a new tourist destination.

