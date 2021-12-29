No photo please. New ISI chief wants to be mysterious man, unlike “media hungry” Bajwa





New Delhi: No photos please, says Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum, Pakistan’s new director general of Inter-Services Intelligence or ISI. Unlike his predecessors, Anjum is surprisingly not thirsty for media coverage, which impressed many Pakistanis, who breathed a sigh of relief after finally getting rid of media-hungry Bajwa and getting too fed up with the politicized general. Faiz Hameed.

Following Anjum’s order not to share his photo or video footage with the media, video recordings of the Pakistan National Security Committee meeting on Monday captured everyone except the largest master spy of the country. Anjum was chosen as the new ISI chief in October this year, replacing Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed.

Welcoming his decision to stay away from the media, a Pakistani Twitter user wrote: A real soldier who doesn’t want publicity. His work will speak volumes and we will see it. Insha’allah.

One pitted him against the current army chief of staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

It’s good to have a professional in charge. It’s time to replace media-hungry Bajwa with a professional soldier as well.

– Rajput A Bhatti (@ PakistanUnity47) December 28, 2021

Another wondered if he was the real Spymaster or if he was too fed up with Faizs’ exposure?

The real spy master or too fed up with Faiz’s exhibition? Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General (DG) Lt Gen Nadeen Anjum called on all relevant authorities not to disclose to the media his photo or video footage, taken during an official meeting. . https://t.co/bSDG5opKXA

– Shama Junejo (@ShamaJunejo) December 28, 2021

He’s serious, not seriously in the media like a movie star maybe.

– Khan Smiley (@laprincessakhan) December 28, 2021

Intelligence officials avoid publicity

Several Pakistanis praised Anjum’s wish not to be covered.

Calling Anjum’s decision a great depoliticization, one user wrote, the new DG ISI is a highly professional soldier unlike the highly politicized General Faiz Hameed @OfficialDGISPR. The new dg ispr is also very professional unlike the previous Asif Ghafoor who looked more like a spokesperson for the pti than a spokesperson for the armed forces (sic).

Some have observed that intelligence professionals always avoid publicity.

Real soldiers always do this. And present DG ISI is a real soldier

– SOHAIL SHEIKH (@ShkSohailAzam) December 28, 2021

Intelligence professionals always avoid publicity. https://t.co/mAEUeb7ZSx

– Husain Haqqani (@husainhaqqani) December 28, 2021

However, one user offered an interesting point of view, saying: Maybe he (Anjum) has an idea for his future memes. Another said he could give Prime Minister Imran Khan a contest with his appearance.

Competition with Imran Khan in looks.

– Chetan Vyas (@ ChetanV12488587) December 28, 2021

Insisting that intelligence agencies around the world do not call attention to themselves, one user wrote: Professionalism demands that they are neither seen nor heard, unless they are not. are absolutely obligated. Others called it a positive step that should be followed by everyone in the armed forces.

