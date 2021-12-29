Donald Trump Says Joe Biden ‘Bows Over China’ By Not Investigating Origins Of COVID





Donald Trump has accused President Joe Biden of “surrendering” to COVID-19 and joining China’s “cover-up” of the origins of the virus by failing to put pressure on Beijing.

In a lengthy year-end newsletter to supporters on Tuesday, the former president praised his administration’s response to the coronavirus and concluded that he had handled the pandemic “exceptionally well.” “It’s not even close,” he wrote.

More than two years after SARS-CoV-2 was detected in the central city of Wuhan in China, the world is no closer to knowing the origins of the virus that causes COVID-19, a disease that has now killed more of 819,000 Americans and claimed more than 5.4 million lives worldwide.

In a recent interview with Fox News, Trump said it was “so obvious” that the virus escaped from a laboratory in Wuhan. In August, however, the Intelligence Community (IC) found the evidence for the so-called “lab leak” theory inconclusive, after Biden gave the agencies 90 days to throw in another a look.

In his bulletin, the former president accused Biden of “bowing to China” and joining the Beijing cover-up.

“The Biden administration has continuously refused to hold China accountable for its role in the deadly spread of the coronavirus, opposing President Trump’s demand that China pay billions of dollars for the damage it has caused.”

Trump looked at the reported COVID-19 death toll in the United States, which remains the highest in the world and has more than doubled since Trump stepped down in January 2021.

“A year later, Joe Biden is a failed president who surrendered to the virus and broke his number one promise to the American people: to end the pandemic once and for all,” Trump said. He suggested that Biden “should be removed from his post”.

Biden’s immediate challenge is to address the shortage of rapid home tests while continuing to immunize the country – only 61.8% of the population has been fully immunized so far. Trump called the lack of access to testing a “national scandal.”

On Monday, Biden said he would support state governors as they battle the Omicron variant – now the dominant strain in the United States – during the holiday season.

His administration has supported the next phase of WHO origin research, which includes another look at the environment surrounding Wuhan as well as the Wuhan Institute of Virology. China expressly rejected the proposal while defending its own conspiracy theory that COVID-19 is a US biological weapon.

Following the inconclusive examination of the CI’s origins in August, Biden criticized Beijing for withholding critical information “from the start” of the pandemic. Chinese authorities “have made efforts to prevent international investigators and members of the global public health community from gaining access,” he said.

“The world deserves answers, and I won’t rest until we have them,” Biden said.

Newsweek has contacted the White House for comment

LEFT: President Joe Biden speaks with the National Governors Association about his administration’s response to COVID-19 at the White House in Washington, DC, December 27, 2021. RIGHT: Former President Donald Trump addresses supporters during a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on October 9, 2021 in Des Moines, Iowa. In a December 28, 2021 newsletter to supporters, Trump accused Biden of “bowing to China” by failing to find the origins of the virus. NICHOLAS KAMM / Scott Olson / AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images

