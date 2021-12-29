Xi Jinping’s Main Concerns While Touring China in 2021

Guided by the goals set out in China’s development plan, Xi drew up detailed plans and instructions during each of his visits as China embarked on a new journey to fully build a modern socialist country during of the period of the 14th five-year plan (2021-2025).

“People”, “ecology”, “innovation”, “high quality”, “security”, “culture”, “service”, “education”, “technology” and “rural areas” are among the main words and phrases Xi mentioned during his visits this year, according to the CGTN analysis.

From the 2022 Winter Olympic venues and remote villages to nature reserves and small businesses, his visits demonstrated China’s commitment to advancing ecological progress and pursuing innovative, green and high-quality development.

Put people first

On each of his visits, Xi showed deep concern for the people. Over the past year, he has visited former revolutionary bases, ethnic minority areas and places with poor infrastructure, fragile environmental conditions and victims of frequent natural disasters. He visited the poor, spoke with local officials, inspected conditions and reviewed poverty reduction work.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, China has reached the UN poverty reduction target 10 years ahead of schedule. Through eight years of sustained effort, the country has lifted the entire rural population out of the current poverty norm, with nearly 100 million poor people shaking off poverty. Poverty reduction has long been the main concern of President Xi, who reiterated that “no poor region or person should be left behind.”

Ecological protection and green development

President Xi’s first stops were Beijing and Zhangjiakou, the two host cities for the 2022 Winter Olympics. During his two-day inspection, he stressed the importance of hosting “fantastic, extraordinary and excellent “in 2022 with a” green, inclusive, open and clean “approach.

Ahead of the Chinese New Year in February, the president visited Guizhou, a province that has lifted more than 9 million people out of poverty since 2012. After visiting residents of the poorest cities and inspecting the environment ecological, he stressed the importance of opening a new path that prioritizes ecological conservation and green development. The local economy was once hampered by the geographic environment. But they turned the confrontation with nature into a win-win outcome and managed to break through the poverty line.

Xi also highlighted the protection of biodiversity on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau and the ecological environment in the Yellow River basin and Saihanba, the once barren land located in Hebei Province (north China) that has transformed. in one of the largest man-made forests in the world during his visits to Qinghai, Henan, Shandong and Hebei Provinces and Tibet Autonomous Region.

High quality development

In an increasingly complex and serious external environment, the president urged to deepen structural reforms on the supply side, build a new development paradigm, and promote high-quality development repeatedly.

During the February inspection of a machinery manufacturing company and food processing zone in Liuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Xi said high-quality development is the top priority in promotion of the country’s primary and tertiary industries.

He called for promoting high-end, smart and green transformation of traditional industries, optimizing and upgrading entire industrial chains and cultivating emerging industries.

In addition, during his visits to Qinghai and Shaanxi provinces, Xi stressed the role of high-quality development to help people lift themselves out of poverty and boost rural vitalization, as well as promote social development. ethnic unity.