Politics
Xi Jinping’s Main Concerns While Touring China in 2021
Chinese President Xi Jinping carried out 11 national inspection tours in 2021, leaving his footprints in dozens of areas.
Guided by the goals set out in China’s development plan, Xi drew up detailed plans and instructions during each of his visits as China embarked on a new journey to fully build a modern socialist country during of the period of the 14th five-year plan (2021-2025).
From the 2022 Winter Olympic venues and remote villages to nature reserves and small businesses, his visits demonstrated China’s commitment to advancing ecological progress and pursuing innovative, green and high-quality development.
“People”, “ecology”, “innovation”, “high quality”, “security”, “culture”, “service”, “education”, “technology” and “rural areas” are among the main words and phrases Xi mentioned during his visits this year, according to the CGTN analysis.
Put people first
On each of his visits, Xi showed deep concern for the people. Over the past year, he has visited former revolutionary bases, ethnic minority areas and places with poor infrastructure, fragile environmental conditions and victims of frequent natural disasters. He visited the poor, spoke with local officials, inspected conditions and reviewed poverty reduction work.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, China has reached the UN poverty reduction target 10 years ahead of schedule. Through eight years of sustained effort, the country has lifted the entire rural population out of the current poverty norm, with nearly 100 million poor people shaking off poverty. Poverty reduction has long been the main concern of President Xi, who reiterated that “no poor region or person should be left behind.”
Ecological protection and green development
President Xi’s first stops were Beijing and Zhangjiakou, the two host cities for the 2022 Winter Olympics. During his two-day inspection, he stressed the importance of hosting “fantastic, extraordinary and excellent “in 2022 with a” green, inclusive, open and clean “approach.
Ahead of the Chinese New Year in February, the president visited Guizhou, a province that has lifted more than 9 million people out of poverty since 2012. After visiting residents of the poorest cities and inspecting the environment ecological, he stressed the importance of opening a new path that prioritizes ecological conservation and green development. The local economy was once hampered by the geographic environment. But they turned the confrontation with nature into a win-win outcome and managed to break through the poverty line.
Xi also highlighted the protection of biodiversity on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau and the ecological environment in the Yellow River basin and Saihanba, the once barren land located in Hebei Province (north China) that has transformed. in one of the largest man-made forests in the world during his visits to Qinghai, Henan, Shandong and Hebei Provinces and Tibet Autonomous Region.
High quality development
In an increasingly complex and serious external environment, the president urged to deepen structural reforms on the supply side, build a new development paradigm, and promote high-quality development repeatedly.
During the February inspection of a machinery manufacturing company and food processing zone in Liuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Xi said high-quality development is the top priority in promotion of the country’s primary and tertiary industries.
He called for promoting high-end, smart and green transformation of traditional industries, optimizing and upgrading entire industrial chains and cultivating emerging industries.
In addition, during his visits to Qinghai and Shaanxi provinces, Xi stressed the role of high-quality development to help people lift themselves out of poverty and boost rural vitalization, as well as promote social development. ethnic unity.
Sources
2/ https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-12-29/Xi-Jinping-s-top-concerns-in-his-tours-around-China-in-2021-16mwiBKXMOY/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]