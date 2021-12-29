Amid Omicron worries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to UAE postponed





Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United Arab Emirates, which is scheduled to take place in the first week of January, has been postponed due to a spike in Omicron cases, sources said. The sources said Prime Minister Modi is due to visit the UAE from Jan.6 on his first overseas visit in the New Year. India and the United Arab Emirates are in talks for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and it has been reported that the deal could be announced during the Prime Minister’s visit. It would be India’s first CEPA in the Gulf region. Foreign ministers from India, Israel, the United States and the United Arab Emirates, a new quadrangle focused on economic and infrastructure issues, are expected to meet on the sidelines of Expo 2020 in Dubai. The India pavilion at Expo Dubai creates a lot of buzz. Dubai Expo is scheduled to run until March of next year. The world is seeing rapid spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, particularly in Europe and the United States. The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention reported 2,234 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus on Wednesday, as well as 775 recoveries. India has reported 9,195 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours and has reported 781 cases of the Omicron variant. Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the United Arab Emirates in August 2015 marked the start of a new comprehensive and strategic partnership between the two countries. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates, visited India in February 2016. He visited India for the second time in January 2017 as the main guest of the Republic Day celebrations. It was during this visit that bilateral relations were upgraded to a “comprehensive strategic partnership”. Prime Minister Modi visited the United Arab Emirates in February 2018 and delivered the opening speech at the Sixth World Summit of Governments in Dubai, where India was invited as the guest of honor. He made his third and most recent visit to the UAE in August 2019 and was awarded the UAE’s highest honor, the “Order of Zayed” during the visit. India and the United Arab Emirates are also working to further strengthen their trade ties. India was the UAE’s third largest trading partner in 2019-2020 after China and the United States. For the UAE, India was the second largest trading partner in 2019 with an amount of around US $ 41.43 billion (non-oil trade). ( (To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please Click here. We allow sharing of the article’s PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.) Posted on: Wednesday December 29th, 2021 5:48 PM IST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freepressjournal.in/india/amid-omicron-concerns-pm-narendra-modis-visit-to-uae-postponed The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos