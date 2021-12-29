British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says 90% of intensive care units have not had a booster shot





Those who have not been vaccinated are “eight times more likely to be hospitalized”: Boris Johnson London: About 90% of coronavirus patients in intensive care units have not had a booster injection, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday, defending his decision not to tighten virus restrictions in England. Speaking at a vaccination center, Prime Minister Johnson urged people to receive “life-saving” booster shots, saying “the overwhelming majority” of people currently in intensive care in our hospitals have not had any booster injection. “I have spoken to doctors who say the numbers reach 90% of people in intensive care who are not boosted,” the Prime Minister added in Milton Keynes in central England. Those who have not been vaccinated are “eight times more likely to be hospitalized,” he warned. The UK has been hit by a huge wave of the new Omicron variant, with England and Wales reporting a record number of cases on Tuesday. The UK was one of the worst affected countries in Europe with 148,021 deaths. So far, more than 32.5 million people have received booster shots in the UK, Prime Minister Johnson said. He urged the 2.4 million people who had two strokes more than six months ago but no recalls to come forward. While Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales have limited social contact and closed nightclubs ahead of New Year’s celebrations, Prime Minister Johnson has justified his decision not to do so in England. The heavy use of boosters in England “allows us to move forward with the new year with the caution that we are,” he said. The government withheld new restrictions because “we can see the data on the relative softness of Omicron,” Prime Minister Johnson said. He also pointed out “the very, very clear effect of getting those jabs, boosters in particular,” saying that “that’s what makes a huge difference.” Prime Minister Johnson had set a goal of offering a reminder to all adults by the end of the year. “What we need to do now is really finish this job,” he said on Wednesday. (Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/british-pm-boris-johnson-says-90-in-icus-have-not-had-booster-jab-2678198 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos