Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United Arab Emirates postponed due to fear of Omicron | India News





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was due to visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in January, has been postponed, sources said on Wednesday. According to the sources, Prime Minister Modi was due to visit the UAE on January 6 and was due to meet with the UAE’s top leaders there. The visit has been postponed due to global concerns over the increase in Covid and Omicron cases. This is not the first time that the Prime Minister’s visit has been postponed due to the Covid crisis. Earlier this year, the virus forced the postponement of Modi’s visit to Portugal, France and the UK. Last year, his visit to Brussels was postponed due to the increase in the number of Covids. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the UAE has been postponed. Prime Minister Modi was due to visit UAE on January 6: sources (photo file) pic.twitter.com/G1AUCp6Dbn ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2021 India has seen an increase in the number of cases, with Delhi and Maharashtra reporting the maximum number of cases. A yellow alert went into effect on Tuesday in India’s national capital, meaning all non-essential activities will be closed and a curfew will be imposed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The UAE has also seen an increase with more than 1,800 cases reported recently, even as the Dubai Mega Expo is closed as cases rise. Earlier reports had mentioned that Prime Minister Modi would visit the India pavilion at Expo Dubai. Another key objective of the visit was supposed to be the signing of the India-UAE Free Trade Agreement. India and the United Arab Emirates have a comprehensive strategic partnership and have seen increased engagement at all levels. Prime Minister Modi visited the West Asian country in 2015, 2018 and 2019. The United Arab Emirates bestowed on the Prime Minister the highest civilian honor, “the Order of Zayed”. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, (MBZ) Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces, visited India in February 2016. MBZ visited India again in January 2017 as the guest of honor of the Republic of India Day celebrations. The United Arab Emirates is home to one of the largest Indian populations outside of India. Indian expatriate community of approx. About 3.3 million people make up the largest ethnic community in the UAE, representing around 30% of the country’s population. Among the Indian states, Kerala is the most represented followed by Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Indians of the northern states also form a significant part of the Indian population of the United Arab Emirates. Prime Minister Modi was not, however, supposed to visit Kuwait on his trip to the United Arab Emirates. India’s last high-level visit to the country was carried out by Foreign Minister Dr S. Jaishankar in June of this year. During the visit, EAM met the Prime Minister of Kuwait and met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait. The last visit of the Prime Minister of India to Kuwait was carried out by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1981. Live

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://zeenews.india.com/india/amid-omicron-scare-pm-narendra-modis-uae-visit-postponed-2423706.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos