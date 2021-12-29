How China quelled threats in Asia in 2021

China spent much of 2021 battling threats across Asia with increasing sophistication resulting from an economic clout and superpower status that tolerated little compromise, according to Asian experts.

In the diplomacy department, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in November that his country would always be a “good friend and good partner” to Southeast Asia, where some governments do not like Beijing’s maritime expansion. .

In another potential flashpoint on the border, China in September offered to build new infrastructure in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

But between those openings, the Chinese government passed its border law, which allows the use of weapons along its 22,117-kilometer land border.

Last year, China found itself in a deadly stalemate with India still a source of tension despite talks in 2021. It also flew military planes in the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone. almost daily in 2021.

“I think they have more tools in their toolbox and more levers to pull if they are to punish countries that do not respect China’s interests,” said Derek Grossman, senior defense analyst. to the American research organization Rand Corporation.

Diplomacy at several levels

Sino-foreign shutters appeared throughout the year.

The more than 200 Chinese fishing boats that suddenly docked in a disputed area of ​​the South China Sea soured Beijing’s relations with rival plaintiff Manila in early 2021, for example, as civil unrest spread across the country. Myanmar after the country’s military coup in February challenged China. to prevent the rebels from overflowing its border. Taiwan has held firm all year rather than negotiating the goal of unifying China.

At an Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in late November, Xi pledged to always be a “good friend” of ASEAN to appease the Philippines and three other contenders. the disputed sea, analysts told VOA. A month earlier, Xi had advocated peaceful unification with Taiwan, a self-governing island where polls show most citizens prefer self-reliance.

“China’s behavior is not really new historically,” said Eduardo Araral, associate professor in the School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore. “This has always been the behavior of the great rising powers. The ASEAN countries have a basis for their worry, for their worry, about the rise of China. That is why President Xi’s assurances would probably be welcome. “

Xi’s government has added deeds to words by offering COVID-19 vaccines and personal protective equipment to several countries, according to academics.

Filipinos have noticed it, said Aaron Rabena, a researcher at the Asia-Pacific Pathways to Progress Foundation in Metro Manila. “The public, they are quite skeptical. They are not as receptive as the (Philippine) government when it comes to Chinese vaccines, but a lot of people got Chinese vaccines because they didn’t really have a choice, ” he said.





Pandemic diplomacy has helped to “restore the image” of China’s image in much of the world, said Jeffrey Kingston, professor of history at the Japanese campus of Temple University.

Rapid aid to Afghanistan has been one of China’s main achievements in 2021, Kingston added.

China intends to invest billions of dollars if the Taliban can guarantee the safety of Chinese workers and their property, the acting Taliban vice minister of information and culture said in October.

A return to authoritarian rule in Myanmar has helped China’s interests in the Southeast Asian nation’s gas pipelines and natural resources, Kingston said. Myanmar is expected to move closer to China as Western countries oppose junta rule.

Remarks by a “wolf warrior”, growing resentment in the US and the EU

China has attracted less welcome attention in Asia and beyond, largely for what has become its “wolf warrior” diplomacy, a widely used term that the National Bureau of Asian Research think tank defines as the open expression of “controversial thoughts” that can harm bilateral relations.

“The wolf warrior diplomacy has been a total failure in terms of projecting a positive image of China to the world,” said Kingston. “All he did was generate anxiety in Asia, which basically backfired against Beijing’s intentions.”

Beijing’s comments and the military movement in Asia catalyzed a regrouping of Western allies in favor of ASEAN claimants in the South China Sea, Rabena said, highlighting in particular the renewal of the military cooperation agreement between states. United and the Philippines, which guarantees the continuation of bilateral commitments. with the Armed Forces of the Philippines which “range from expert exchanges” to joint “training exercises”, according to the US Department of Defense.

Many members of the European Union hope that China will follow United Nations maritime rules in the South China Sea to ensure consistency with other waterways around the world and to protect the booming maritime trade of goods with the ‘Asia.

Western countries have also come together this year to support Taiwan, another democracy, against China.

Tired of a 3-year-old trade dispute with the United States, hoping for a zero COVID-19 workload and determined to chart their own economic future, Chinese authorities have turned on expats from much of the world to the over the past year by curbing immigration, analysts told VOA.

The change is in line with the Land Borders Act, which came into effect in October in part to stop infections from abroad.

“Obviously, border closures and tensions with the United States and tensions with Europe are on their minds,” said Ker Gibbs, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, who plans to pass a much of his time in California starting in December in part because of border controls linked to the pandemic.

“China wants a cooperative relationship with the two big economies and they are struggling right now, frankly,” he told VOA.

Heading into 2022, the Beijing Winter Olympics are expected to test China’s ties to the world after months of calls for a boycott abroad and US President Joe Biden’s announcement that his country will not would not send diplomats. China’s response to the stacking boycotts and what it would make Xi look like abroad will be analyzed by Chinese academics in the coming weeks.