New spike in coronavirus cases in China bodes ill omen

Last weekend, the number of new symptomatic cases of COVID-19 in China reached an unprecedented peak since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. The spike was considered large enough to warrant the lockdown of Xi’an, a city of over 13 million people.

Here, as a writer, I feel a bit ill-equipped to flesh out this short story without some kind of dramatic accompaniment, so please imagine a drum roll. The new reported record for daily symptomatic cases in the country of 1.4 billion people was 164.

Surface appearances make it difficult to evaluate news like this. In large parts of the world, new coronavirus infections are on the rise and indeed reaching new heights in many places, due to the rapid spread of the omicron variant, which scientists say is much more transmissible than the delta that it moves. On Sunday, the same day China released news of its 164 symptomatic cases, the seven-day average of new infections in the United States stood at 203,000.

In this dramatic context, China may seem to have every reason to renew its confidence in the success of its public health strategy, which, since the control of the first devastating epidemic in Wuhan in early 2020, aims to completely suppress transmission. of the coronavirus nationwide. , and remarkably, almost achieved that goal.

Appearances are deceptive, however. Rather than feeling confident or justified, Beijing has plenty of reasons to feel more vulnerable than at any time since the panic days of Wuhan, when that city was cordoned off from the rest of the country and thousands of people have been dealt with promptly. built field hospitals.

Whether the total number of cases in China looks like a triumph or an impending and potentially huge catastrophe suddenly depends on how one assesses a new set of facts. According to official data, there has been 100,871 cases of COVID-19 in China, killing 4,636 since the start of the pandemic, extremely low numbers by rich world standards. No one, it is said, has died of the disease in China since January 2021.

Every few weeks, however, reports come out of the country with news of a small outbreak localized here and there. Once upon a time, that meant the alpha variant had reappeared. More recently, as with the Xi’an cases, the infections have involved the delta variant. Officially, so far there have only been two known cases of omicron in the country. But if a strategy that has depended on quarantine measures and extraordinary testing – often locking down entire cities or regions – failed to prevent even small outbreaks of relatively tame variants, what reason could there be to believe that omicron, too, won’t? your moment in china?

Here is the place to state what should be obvious. Every human being should wish China success in dealing with this pandemic, even people who do not see its drag methods as suited to their own society or personal taste. That said, omicron seems almost specially designed to test China in a way the pandemic has never tested it before.

The reasons are multiple and come together in a complementary way. In South Africa, where omicron first gained global attention, the new variant has grown at an extraordinary rate, pushing back delta and infecting large numbers of people in a very short period of time. After that terrifying start, the news of COVID from this country has become much more encouraging. Hospitalizations and death rates did not skyrocket, and soon even infection rates began to drop from their new highs.

Yet South Africa’s population is much younger than that of China, and possibly even larger, huge numbers of South Africans have been infected with previous variants of the coronavirus. Scientists say this gave them a considerable degree of protection, although difficult to quantify, against the worst effects of omicron. Add to this the fact that unlike many African countries, vaccination rates in South Africa are relatively high and most of those who have been vaccinated have been immunized with vaccines offering substantial protection, if not perfect, against the new variant. Finally, the omicron hit South Africa in early summer in the southern hemisphere. In China, as in the rest of the North, winter, when respiratory viruses spread most easily, is now underway.

The Chinese public is practically a virgin domain when it comes to the omicron. Beijing’s success in containing the spread of previous variants means that virtually no one in China has natural immunity to any version of the coronavirus. Even more alarmingly, the world learned last week what Chinese authorities have probably known for some time: that major locally developed vaccines for near universal use in that country have limited effectiveness against delta, and hardly any against omicron– even after three doses. China has cleared much more potent mRNA vaccines from Western pharmaceuticals, but Beijing has yet to approve them for home use, facing what appears to be technological nationalism and misplaced pride. In calculating the global prestige of China’s authoritarian and ambitious ruler, Xi Jinping, the introduction of these foreign technologies now could be seen as an unacceptable blow to the country’s cherished image as a world leader.

Where does that leave China? It seems clear that the country will need to develop and deploy newer and more effective vaccines. There is no doubt that he possesses the scientific prowess necessary to achieve this. But can it do it before omicron or another potentially even more heritable variant? It appears to be a very large order.

In the meantime, Beijing seems determined to maintain indefinitely a policy of virtual isolation, that is to say which radically reduces travel within and outside the country. The costs of such an approach are difficult to quantify. Even if they can be maintained for another year or two, they are bound to be very high. Here, the example of Hong Kong can be instructive. This city on the southeastern flank of China – whose autonomy from Beijing has become increasingly shallow – has also imposed strict quarantine and testing measures on its population, resulting in very few cases by standards. global. But many residents, and in particular international businessmen, increasingly find these policies intolerable, forcing them to leave in droves.

The people of mainland China clearly don’t have the same options, but over time it will make life much more difficult for international students, researchers and business people in the country – to name a few. most affected groups – will take a heavy toll. Xi Jinping can calculate that the cost is worth it if China ultimately emerges from the pandemic as the clear winner in terms of public health. Along the way, the stringent policies used to contain the virus with lockdowns, increased surveillance and mandatory testing have had the added benefit of increasing political control, a continuing goal of the country’s authoritarian system.

What happens, however, if the omicron or a future strain detonates all of this? With that will go a lot of Xi’s personal prestige as he heads for an unprecedented third term as ruler of the country and comes forward as one of China’s three most powerful rulers, along with Mao and Deng. , if not the most important. of all. It looks like the die has been cast for China’s COVID policy, and the virus could be on the verge of winning.

Howard W. French is a career foreign correspondent and global affairs writer, and the author of five books, including the recently published “Born in the Dark: Africa, Africans and the Making of the Modern World. “ You can follow him on Twitter at @hofrench. His weekly WPR column appears every Wednesday.