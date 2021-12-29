Jokowi forms committee for OJK DK members, Sri Mulyani becomes president





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has formed a selection committee for the selection of candidates for the Council of Commissioners of the Financial Services Authority for the period 2022-2027. The training was spelled out in the Presidential Decree of the Republic of Indonesia number 145 / P of 2021 which was signed by Jokowi on December 24, 2021. Here is the composition of the panel: a. President and member: Sri Mulyani Indrawati b. Member: Perry warjiyo

Kartika Wirjoatmodjo

Suahsil nazara

Dody Budi Waluyo

Augustin Prasetyantoko

Mohammed Chatib Basri

It’s Warsito

Julien noor The selection committee as referred to in the FIRST DIKTUM has the following functions: a. compile and determine the schedule of activities for the selection of candidates for members of DK OJK b. compile and clarify the candidate selection mechanism for OJK DK members vs. announcing the acceptance of candidates for OJK DK members D. proceed with the registration and administrative selection of candidates for members of DK OJK e. announce the names of the candidates who have passed the administrative selection to obtain public opinion F. evaluate and select candidates for OJK DK members g. submit names of candidates for OJK DK members to President up to three candidates for each DK member required h. provide a report on the performance of his duties to the president “In the exercise of its functions, the selection committee is accountable to the president”, we read in the THIRD DIKTUM of the presidential decree. According to the regulations, the working period of Pansel runs from the promulgation of the presidential decree until the appointment of members of the OJK DK for the period 2022-2027. “This presidential decree will come into force on the date of its stipulation,” reads the EIGHTH DIKTUM of the presidential decree. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (friends)





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/market/20211229210504-17-303104/jokowi-bentuk-pansel-anggota-dk-ojk-sri-mulyani-jadi-ketua The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos