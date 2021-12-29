PM Narendra Modis postponed visit to UAE due to Omicron threat





Those named above said the visit has been postponed due to the increase in Omicron COVID-19 variant cases and could take place in February.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s planned visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the first half of next month has been postponed, people familiar with developments said on Wednesday. The prime minister was due to visit this strategically important Gulf country around January 6, they said. Those named above said the visit has been postponed due to the increase in Omicron COVID-19 variant cases and could take place in February. India and the United Arab Emirates have both seen an increase in Omicron cases. The year 2022 will mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and the United Arab Emirates and the visit has been planned in line with it. Ties between India and the United Arab Emirates have improved dramatically in recent years. India and the United Arab Emirates have held talks to conclude a comprehensive free trade agreement to further strengthen economic ties. Due to their growing strategic ties, India and the United Arab Emirates were recently part of a new group of four countries which is expected to focus on trade and investment related issues. The other two members are the United States and Israel. The upward trajectory of the relationship followed Modi’s visit to the United Arab Emirates in 2015, as it marked the start of a new phase of partnership. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates, visited India in 2016. He visited India again in January 2017 as a guest of honor at the Republic Day celebrations. It was during this visit that bilateral relations were upgraded to a “Global Strategic Partnership”. Prime Minister Modi visited the United Arab Emirates again in February 2018 for the 6th World Summit of Governments in Dubai, where India was the guest of honor. The UAE is also home to over 3.3 million Indians who have played a key role in the overall cultural and people-to-people relationship between the two sides. In August, Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, visited India. Bilateral defense and strategic ties between the two countries have also grown steadily. In December of last year, the Army Chief of Staff, General MM Naravane, visited the United Arab Emirates and it was the first ever visit by a chief of the Indian army in this Gulf country. In July, then Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria visited the United Arab Emirates.

