President Joko Widodo inaugurated the Pidekso dam





Syndicate Post, Central Java – Inauguration of the Pidekso dam, President Joko Widodo stressed that if Indonesia is to achieve self-sufficiency, sovereignty and food security, the availability of water is essential. To this end, the government continues to build dams in all provinces of the country. This was transmitted by President Joko Widodo during the inauguration of the Pidekso dam in the regency of Wonogiri, in the province of central Java, on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

If we want to achieve food self-sufficiency, food sovereignty, food security, reservoirs are the key, water is the key. Therefore, we are building reservoirs in all provinces of our country, the president said. The dam, which cost Rp772 billion, started land acquisition works in 2014 and construction started in 2017. The Pidekso dam has a capacity of 25 million cubic meters with a flooded area of ​​232 hectares that can irrigate around 1,500 hectares of rice fields in Régence de Wonogiri. Based on data from the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing, in addition to the advantages of irrigation, the Pidekso dam also has the advantages of delivering 300 liters of raw water per second, conserving water and saving water. go sightseeing. In addition, the presence of the Pidekso dam will also reduce flooding with a flooded area of ​​592 hectares to 317 hectares. On this occasion, President Jokowi also released snakehead fish into the Pidekso dam. The president also approached the people on the other side of the roadblock, who had been waiting for the president from the start. Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of Investment / Head of BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo and Regent of Wonogiri Joko Sutopo also accompanied the chair in activity. @Red

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sindikatpost.com/2021/12/29/bendungan-pidekso-diresmikan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos