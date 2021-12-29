Editorial: New Zealand still walks a tightrope as US-China rivalry escalates





A virtual summit was held between US President Joe Biden, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, on screen, in mid-November. Photo file / AP

As a small country, New Zealand likes the idea that it “punches its weight” in many areas of international activity, such as sports, commerce and diplomacy. Wisely, we don’t do the

same claim in military activities. We are concentrating our defense efforts on our maritime zone and the South Pacific. But we need to keep a close eye on broader events, especially those involving Australia, which is more vital to New Zealand’s security than we perhaps want to acknowledge, and the growing rivalry between states. United and China. Their “strategic competition” is one of the two main threats to New Zealand’s security identified by the Defense Ministry in its recently released 2021 Defense Assessment, the other being climate change. Both threaten to have far-reaching consequences for all countries. The United States has enjoyed a quarter of a century of power unmatched since the end of its Cold War with Russia. Meanwhile, China has allowed its huge population to thrive through private enterprise and its economy to grow rapidly to match America’s, unlike Russia ever before. But China did not abandon the totalitarian regime as Western democracies expected when it acquired a prosperous, educated and enterprising urban population. On the contrary, it has become more totalitarian in recent years under the leadership of a Communist Party leader who has steadily consolidated his party leadership and party control over China. It is not yet clear what threat this poses to countries outside of China’s immediate sphere of influence, which includes Hong Kong, Taiwan and the entire South China Sea. Western democracies have watched helplessly this year as Hong Kong’s freedoms are phased out. There was also not much resistance to building bases in the South China Sea. But Taiwan could be the crisis. The United States carefully avoids declaring that it will come to Taiwan’s defense if China attempts to reclaim the island by force, but China remains clearly suspicious. Replicas of American ships have recently been spotted in China as training targets for its Air Force. New Zealand is doing everything possible to maintain good relations with the United States and China, a valued export market. Australia has found out how difficult it can be, facing trade retaliation from China for calling for an investigation into the source of Covid-19. That hasn’t stopped Australia from making a new military pact this year with the United States and the United Kingdom. New Zealand’s defense assessment highlights its security relationship with Australia and other Five Eyes partners, the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, which our government now accepts as more than ” an intelligence-sharing partnership. The Assessment states that “the defense aspect is as old and as fundamental as the intelligence aspect”. It’s hard to avoid taking sides, but New Zealand’s diplomatic efforts must continue to avoid unnecessary antagonism with China and do what we can to remind the United States that their real power lies in their economy. competition and their fair trade rules. Covenants such as the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which China wishes to join and which the United States should join, are the most reliable source of security, as they generate mutual prosperity and peace.

