Turkish Lira Resumes Slide Days After Government Rescue Plan





Turkeys currency tumbled against the dollar Wednesday, a setback to the governments plan to stabilize the currency.

The lira fell more than 6% against the greenback, undoing part of the currencys significant comeback since last week when Turkeys government said it would guarantee returns on certain lira bank deposit accounts at a rate similar to those on foreign currency. The plan was aimed at stopping a brutal currency meltdown.

The currency remains down more than 40% against the dollar this year, with 12.6 lira buying $ 1, though that is far stronger than it was before the plan was announced. Analysts pointed to a changing understanding of what prompted the currencys surge last week. Some initially thought the program, which incentivizes savers to keep money locked up in Turkish lira, caused a surge of deposits. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that lira deposits increased by 23.8 billion lira, equivalent to about $ 2 billion, after the announcement. Yet in the days surrounding that announcement, economists estimate that the government also may have intervened heavily in foreign-exchange markets, snapping up lira in a massive effort to counter the currencys downward spiral. Intervention cost the central bank at least $ 5.5 billion in foreign-exchange assets in the days around the unveiling of the deposit plan, according to official data. Economists say they haven’t seen a rise in lira deposits in official data. The narrative on what drove the rapid appreciation last week has changed now toward foreign-currency intervention rather than increased lira deposits, said Erik Meyersson, a senior economist at Swedish bank Handelsbanken. As the Federal Reserve and other central banks around the world deal with rising inflation amid the economic recovery from the pandemic, Turkey – where the rate is currently over 20% – offers a warning. Soaring inflation has led to economic turmoil after years of broad growth. Photo: Sedat Suna / Shutterstock

Confidence in Turkeys currency diminished this fall following a series of central-bank interest-rate cuts championed by Mr. Erdogan that fly in the face of economic orthodoxy, which calls for higher borrowing costs to stamp out price rises. Spiraling inflation has reduced the liras buying power. Official annual inflation data for November surpassed 20%, and economists expect it could hit 30% in December. Figures are expected to be released on Jan 3. Turkeys central bank said in a report published Wednesday that it would target 5% inflation and allow the exchange rate to be determined by supply-and-demand factors. Investors and economists say they have lost confidence in the central banks ability to meet those goals, due to political pressure and a perceived lack of independence. High inflation will be the core barrier to getting Turks to hold the lira. Turks have sought to store savings in dollars, euros and gold instead of the lira, a trend that economists dont anticipate reversing from the new deposit policy. Today were seeing the lira depreciate again, and I dont see any real arguments to why the lira should stabilize, Mr. Meyersson said. The liras slide comes days after the government ratcheted up a yearslong crackdown on dissent about the economy in public discourse. Turkeys banking regulator said in a Twitter post on Monday that it was bringing criminal complaints against former central-bank officials, economists and journalists for making online posts that the regulator allegedmanipulated currency movements. Former central bank governor Durmus Yilmaz, named on the list, said he learned about the complaint on social media. He has yet to receive a formal notification and doesnt know specifics of why the regulator made a criminal complaint against him. Rusdu Saracoglu, another former central-bank governor named, expressed confusion, writing on Twitter, I left the central bank in 1993. I am retired since 1999. I dont know how I would influence the markets. Write to Caitlin Ostroff at [email protected]

Copyright 2021 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsj.com/articles/turkish-lira-resumes-slide-days-after-government-rescue-plan-11640794593

