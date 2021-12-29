Wear shalwar kameez in banks to better facilitate people: PM Khan





Prime Minister Imran Khan believes that bank staff wearing traditional shalwar kameez attire will make people less afraid.

He expressed his views at the recent loan approval ceremony for the Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar initiative. Prime Minister Imran Khan said he is happy Pakistani banks have started conversing in Urdu with their customers.

Banks started talking to customers in Urdu, so now have staff wear shalwar kameez [national dress of Pakistan], it will not scare people, Prime Minister Khan said.

There had been several obstacles before, because when an ordinary person went to the bank, they suffered from anxiety, the PM said, adding that I now see Pakistan taking the direction it should have gone there. a long time ago, “he added.

Pakistanis working abroad dreamed of building a house for themselves and their families, PM said while lamenting previous governments ignored wishes of Pakistani workers working in other countries .

Read more: PM Khan calls out Pakistani overseas trump card for the country

PM Khan is a strong supporter of Pakistan’s national dress

Shalwar Kameez is the national dress of Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan has always worn the shalwar kameez. His dress style has not changed even after becoming Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan wears the Shalwar Kameez on his high-profile trips abroad. Prime Minister Imran Khan wore a blue shalwar kameez paired with traditional Peshawari chappals on his first trip to the United States.

Meanwhile, netizens called Prime Minister Imran Khan for believing that the mere wearing of shalwar kameez by bank staff would make it easier for customers. A large number of social media users disagreed with his views. They believe that banks can only improve the customer experience with professional and quality demeanor with people.

Others, however, praised Prime Minister Imran Khan for promoting Pakistan’s indigenous culture.

