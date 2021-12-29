So where has Boris Johnson gone? PM emerges in Milton Keynes in first public event in 10 days

Boris Johnson today insisted he spent Christmas “in this country” as he made his first public appearance in 10 days.

The Prime Minister appeared on the Walton Hall campus of the Open University in Milton Keynes this morning to give the official green light to New Years celebrations in England.

It was his first official engagement since before Christmas and was just 24 miles – a 45-minute drive – north of Checkers, his official country residence in Buckinghamshire.

But he was shy about where he had actually spent the break, despite being pictured at the lavish estate on December 23 with large Carrie and their newborn daughter Romy.

When asked where he had been, he told reporters: “I have been to this country”. He did not develop further.

Questions have been raised about the Prime Minister’s fate after he left it to other ministers to announce that there would be no new Covid restrictions introduced until the New Year.

Sajid Javid made the announcement on Monday after the Prime Minister met with his advisers, Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance, to analyze Christmas Covid data.

The next day, Minister of Care Gillian Keegan repeated the message and told revelers to play “with caution”.

Boris Johnson’s Christmas

December 17th

Boris Johnson visits his constituency of Uxbridge in West London. He speaks to local police as an argument rages in Westminster over his leadership amid the fallout from the defeat of the by-elections in North Shropshire and partygate.

The Lib Dems had won the Conservatives’ former secure seat the day before in a by-election that signaled public anger against his government.

Boris Johnson visits his constituency of Uxbridge in West London and talks to local police

December 21

Mr Johnson is using a video message from Downing Street to state that Christmas can definitely be played “with caution”.

Amid growing anger that millions of people were left in limbo, the Prime Minister completely ruled out introducing new restrictions before December 25.

But he said the government was still monitoring the “finely balanced” situation with Omicron “very carefully” and was “ready to take action” afterwards if necessary.

In a statement, he said: “This means people can move forward with their Christmas plans, but the situation remains perfectly balanced and I urge everyone to be cautious, to continue to protect themselves. and to protect those close to them, in particular the vulnerable.

“And remember to continue to follow the advice – wear a mask indoors when necessary, circulate fresh air, and take a test before visiting elderly or vulnerable relatives.”

23 december

Mr Johnson is recording his Christmas message in Downing Street, in which he described the booster shots as a “wonderful” gift for families.

He warned the pandemic is far from over, as “Omicron is booming”, and praised the work of NHS staff.

The video was released on Christmas Eve, with the Prime Minister saying: “Although the time to buy gifts is theoretically running out, there is still one wonderful thing you can give to your family and to the whole country, and it is is to get that hit, whether it’s your first or second, or your booster.

“To make next year’s festivities even better than this year’s.”

Mr Johnson records his Christmas message in Downing Street. Later that same day he posed for photos at Checkers after leaving London with his family

Later that same day, he posed for photos at Checkers after leaving London with his family.

In the footage released on Christmas Day, he hopped on Zoom for video calls with immunizing doctors.

He was accompanied by his wife Carrie, their two young children and their dog Dilyn.

The Prime Minister and Ms Johnson were pictured sitting on a sofa next to their dog in a living room in Checkers, talking to NHS vaccination ‘heroes’ administering millions of Covid booster vaccines.

Ms Johnson was holding Romy, born December 9, who appears to have a head full of brown hair.

The PM spoke to healthcare workers, including Dr Laura Mount, director of Central and West Warrington. He was surrounded by family decorations, including Christmas cards, a homemade sign with “Wilf and Romy” written on it, and what appeared to be children’s art.

December 27

New Years celebrations in England have been given the green light after weeks of balancing.

Mr Johnson had critical talks with his senior advisers Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance.

But it was Health Secretary Sajid Javid who appeared in front of the television cameras to say: “There will be no more measures until the New Year.”

The PM limited himself to a brief statement on Twitter, saying: “We will continue to monitor the data carefully, but there will be no new restrictions introduced in England until the New Years. However, I urge everyone to world to continue to act with caution given the growing number of Omicron cases.

“Most importantly, I urge everyone to get their first, second, or booster without delay to protect yourself and your loved ones.”

December 28

A senior minister gave New Year’s revelers in England the go-ahead to party but to be cautious about Covid today – as Boris Johnson’s light plans have gained approval from an expert in leading vaccines.

Gillian Keegan said people should go out and have fun seeing in 2022, but take steps to limit their chances of catching the virus.

She advised people to take lateral flow tests before heading into town and consider having parties outside, which will be made easier by temperatures expected to reach mid-teens Celsius in the city. parts of the UK.

The message came as a leading vaccine expert backed Boris Johnson’s refusal to toughen England’s Covid restrictions to bring them into line with other home nations, claiming mass deaths and hospitalizations due to the fatal disease are “history”.

Professor Sir John Bell, Regius Professor of Medicine at the University of Oxford and a member of the Vaccine Working Group, said the public had been “fairly responsible” in their response to the spread of the Omicronvariant.

December 29

Mr Johnson finally reappears after Christmas, but remains vague on his festive whereabouts.

Speaking at the Milton Keynes Open University, he gave people the green light to celebrate New Years Eve, but urged the nation to be “careful and reasonable”.

The prime minister said he believed “everyone should enjoy the New Year” despite the spread of the Omicron variant.

He said the strain “continues to cause real problems”, with increased hospitalizations, but data shows it is “obviously milder than the Delta variant.”

Mr Johnson said the jab booster rollout means England currently does not need new coronavirus restrictions, despite Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland all imposing new restrictions on coronaviruses. new rules on socialization.

The Prime Minister today repeated his call for the nation to be strengthened by warning that 90% of Covid patients in intensive care units across the country have not received the supplement dose.