SP leaders expelled Narendra Modi’s visit to Kanpur

Five employees of the Samajwadi Party (SP) were arrested by Uttar Pradesh police for allegedly conspiring to create a ruckus during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kanpur on Tuesday. An FIR was registered against the SP workers who went on a rampage after the departure of PM Modi’s convoy.

Video of the incident also went viral. In the video, the five defendants can be seen burning an effigy and shouting slogans against PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

They then threw stones at the vehicle of a BJP supporter.

After their arrest on Wednesday, the Samajwadi party announced that it had decided to expel the five workers in accordance with the instructions of the party’s national chairman, Akhilesh Yadav.

In a statement, the Samajwadi party said Akhilesh Yadav ordered party leaders to expel Sachin, Ankur, Ankesh, Sukant and Sushil for the incident that occurred in Kanpur on December 28, 2021.

Kanpur Police arrested the five accused under Sections 147, 148, 153A, 336, 435, 34 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

PM Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the completed section of the Kanpur metro rail project. The Prime Minister, who arrived in Kanpur in the morning, inaugurated the nine-kilometer stretch from IIT Kanpur to Moti Jheel, which was completed in a record time of two years.

PM Modi also inspected the Kanpur metro rail project and undertook a metro ride from IIT metro station to Geeta Nagar. He also addressed the summons to IIT-Kanpur before leaving for Lucknow by road.

