House committee investigating January 6 riot defers request for certain documents from Trump





The House committee investigating the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill has reached a deal with the White House to postpone its request for hundreds of documents from the Trump administration.

White House Deputy Legal Counsel Jonathan Su wrote in a letter to the committee on Dec. 16 that the agreements reflect the continued efforts of the executive and legislative branches to ensure that the legitimate needs of select committees are met while preserving prerogatives. important aspects of executive power, such as the need for confidentiality in presidential decision-making.

Lawmakers on the Jan.6 committee had requested a wide range of communications from White House officials through the National Archives and other means, and are seeking a full view of the actions and discussions House members Blanche, the federal government and the Trump campaign were involved before the attack on Capitol Hill.

Former President Donald Trump has tried to block this on several occasions by invoking executive privilege. Mr. Trump had also informed the National Archives that he was asserting executive privilege.

But President Joe Biden had said the privilege should not apply. Mr Biden told the National Archives they could turn over a first batch of documents covering the actions and communications of former presidents on January 6.

In a final effort, Mr. Trump filed a petition with the Supreme Court last week for an injunction that would end requests for committee records; his previous attempts to do so at the federal and appellate levels were harshly rejected by judges. The lawsuit ruled that the subpoena from House committees was invalid and that the material should be protected by executive privilege.

The documents for which the select committee agreed to withdraw or defer its request do not appear to relate to the White House’s preparations or response to the events of January 6, nor to efforts to overturn the election or obstruct an election. another way is the peaceful transfer of power. , said Mr. Su.

Su said in the latter that the withholding of documents should not compromise his [committees] ability to carry out its critical investigation as quickly as possible.

