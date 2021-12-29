Politics
How the Covid Omicron Rules Will Affect Your New Years Eve Plans
What do the rules mean for traveling?
The Prime Minister did not announce any additional restrictions on international travel during the Downing Street press conference or during his national speech.
In fact, on December 14 it was announced that 11 countries on the UK Red List for travel would be removed, ending the requirement for arrivals from South Africa, Zimbabwe and Nigeria to pass through 10 nights in a quarantine hotel for the price of 2,285.
Ministers agreed that the Red List is no longer necessary to protect the UK from importing the omicron variant, as it is already emerging as the dominant strain in the UK.
The travel test rules had also already been tightened: anyone traveling to the UK must now take a PCR test before the end of the second day after arrival and self-isolate until they have received a negative result regardless of the country from which she is traveling, or their vaccination status.
In addition, all people aged 12 and over must have a PCR or lateral flow test before traveling to England from abroad.
On December 13, the Prime Minister announced that the NHS Covid Pass would be offered to children aged 12 to 15, for travel purposes.
Can I go on a ski vacation in France?
France has announced a ban on non-essential travel to and from Britain to slow the spread of the omicron Covid variant, meaning tourist travel will not be possible.
From midnight on December 18, there was “the requirement to have a basic reason for traveling to or from the UK, for both the unvaccinated and the vaccinated”.
“People cannot travel for tourism or business reasons,” the French government said, adding that French citizens and EU nationals could still return to France from the UK.
People arriving from Britain for essential reasons will be required to show a negative Covid test dated within 24 hours, to retest upon arrival and self-isolate for seven days, although this can be reduced to 48 hours if the second test is negative.
Traveling to the Netherlands from the UK: Lockdown Rules, Travel Restrictions and Covid Cases
Travel restrictions are increasing across Europe for British holidaymakers, as the Netherlands entered a nationwide lockdown on December 19.
Scheduled to last at least until January 14, according to Prime Minister Mark Rutte, the closure applies to all stores except essentials, as well as restaurants, hairdressers, gyms, museums and other public places.
According to the UK government, due to the UK being marked as a “very high risk country”, only fully vaccinated Britons can enter the Netherlands.
However, a negative test (PCR or antigen) will need to be provided on arrival and visitors will need to undergo a 10-day home quarantine – regardless of the test result. If a negative test result is obtained on day 5, the quarantine period may be reduced.
Can I travel to Germany?
Germany is one of the last European countries to announce a travel ban on UK visitors – with measures taking effect from midnight on December 19.
Under the new travel restrictions, only German citizens and residents can return to the country from the UK. Even then, those who are allowed to enter the country will have to self-isolate at home for 14 days.
Transit flights through German airports will however still be permitted for those traveling to another country via Germany.
This article is updated daily with the latest news and government guidance.
