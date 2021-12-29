Alibaba shares are down. Stocks could end 2021 at a year low.





Alibaba has put investors on a wild ride in 2021.



After hitting an annual low earlier this month,

Ali Baba



the stock is now on track to hit a new low before 2021. The struggling Chinese tech giant entered this year with a share price close to the $ 230 level it would eclipse, hitting an all-time high of just under $ 310 in October, but it didn’t. not last long.

Ali Baba



s (ticker: BABA) Stocks listed in the US have had a brutal year, dropping around 50% and plummeting depths unprecedented since spring 2017. The bottom of the year came on December 3, when Alibaba stock closed at $ 111.96. Since then, stocks have performed slightly better, often trading above $ 120 until a week ago. After closing on Dec. 21 at $ 122.98, the stock has steadily declined and on Tuesday marked its second worst close of the year at $ 114.80. Alibaba stock was on track to record a new annual low on Wednesday, down more than 3% to below $ 111.20. There is a long list of reasons why the stock has done so badly. For starters, the company, like much of the rest of China’s tech industry, found itself squarely on the wrong side of regulators as President Xi Jinping tightened his grip on the country’s economy. More recently, Chinese companies listed in the US have faced regulatory uncertainties on both sides of the Pacific regarding their New York listings, which offer easy access to US capital and comfortable stock valuations. For Alibaba, there is also a bearish business case at stake. In its latest quarterly results, the company downgraded its outlook for the year, revealing slower growth and squeezed margins. Wednesday’s stock market decline could be attributed to both regulatory pressures and growth opportunities. Alibaba is in talks with a state group about the possibility of selling its 30% stake in Weibo, a Chinese social media platform similar to

Twitter



(TWTR), Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing anonymous sources. The past two weeks have seen some analysts downgrade even further on Alibaba shares. As of Dec. 16, 23 analysts whose estimates are recorded in FactSet data have reissued target stock prices. Of these, 17 have reduced their target price. Alibaba’s unpredictable regulatory concerns aside, there remains reason for optimism. After all, it remains one of the most dominant tech companies in the world’s second-largest economy, and some analysts consider its new businesses to be significantly undervalued. Based on FactSet data, Alibaba’s stock has an average buy rating among brokers and a target price of $ 199.85, which implies an 80% rise from Wednesday’s levels. Write to Jack Denton at [email protected]

