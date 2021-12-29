Chinese presence and investment have done very little for the region – Greek City Times





The massive protests in Gwadar that pissed off Islamabad and Beijing were fueled by the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Dr Shabir Choudhry, writer and activist from Pakistani Kashmir (PoK), wrote in his blog that the protest in Gwadar led by Jamat e Islami was a kind of victory for the protesters because the government of Imran Khan, despite being in control strict media, woke up and decided to listen to the demands of tens of thousands of protesters, men and women.

China has participated in the development of the port of Gwadar on the Arabian Sea as part of a $ 60 billion Sino-Pakistani economic corridor under the Beijing Belt and Road infrastructure project.

This protest or sit-in by tens of thousands of local people was against “illegal trawling, increasing drug trafficking and the lack of basic facilities like health and education.” The famous slogans were “Give Gwadar his rights” and “Haq Ya Shahdat”, which means rights or martyrdom.

This peaceful movement received a big boost when tens of thousands of women and children joined the protest. Protesters, men, women, young and old called off their month-long sit-ins after numerous rounds of talks, Choudhry said.

Balochistan is very important to both Pakistan and China due to its strategic position, natural resources and the CPEC which ends in Gwadar and provides China with access to the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean.

Additionally, Gwadar is located in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, a sparsely populated mountainous desert region bordering Afghanistan and Iran.

Despite Pakistan’s lofty claims, local residents of Gwadar have long complained that Chinese presence and investment in the region has done little, if at all, to improve their lives, especially with regard to water scarcity and jobs.

The reality is that they face more problems since the inauguration of the CPEC, as they face more restrictions and fewer rights; and to make matters worse, Chinese projects “robbed them of their main source of livelihood, fishing, as giant trawlers entered through the Arabian Sea, shutting down a majority of fish processing factories. “wrote Choudhry.

It should be noted that the local populations feel strongly deprived of their means of subsistence as more than two million people are directly linked to the fishing trade in Gwadar.

Residents of the city have also demanded access to clean water, electricity and the right to move by removing checkpoints that restrict the movement of the local population and create enormous problems for the population. local because they cannot move freely in their own hometown, Choudhry wrote.

Baloch leaders who are fighting the Pakistani state and their oppression and looting in Balochistan, including Gwadar, are not ready to trust the Pakistani establishment, as they have been repeatedly “betrayed” by the Pakistani state .

Speaking to Choudhary, a Baloch activist and human rights activist, Munir Mengal said: “People demonstrating peacefully in Gwadar want access to safe drinking water.

“They want a right to life. They have lived in this region for centuries and their livelihood is fishing.

“With the help of China, they are deprived of fishing and survival.”

“The Pakistani establishment is systematically killing Baloch nationalists, which can be called slow-motion genocide of the Baloch people.

“Unfortunately, the list of missing people is growing longer and the authorities are not caring about the families who are suffering.”

The Netherlands-based Think Tank of the European Foundation for South Asian Studies (EFSAS) in its newsletter published on December 24, 2021, stressed that “the main demands of the Movement included a ban on trawling illegal in the Arabian Sea, including massive Chinese fishing. the operations there which protesters said had left local fishermen and others jobless, access to coastal areas near the port of Gwadar and the reopening of the Iranian border, which is a major commercial and commercial center for the local population.

“It is in the interests of China and Pakistan to crush and subjugate the Baloch people; and the two countries (China and Pakistan) are working as a team to discredit and harm the struggle of the Baloch, ”Choudhry said.

If the local people make too much noise or incite some kind of resistance or disobedience, they could also face serious problems. They can be kidnapped and imprisoned, or in the worst case, killed in a bogus encounter.

Their names will be added to the growing list of missing persons; and their loved ones will spend the rest of their lives protesting and trying to find out where their husbands, sons, brothers or other family members have gone.

On the other hand, while it is nice to see that the local people of Gwadar can obtain certain benefits or rights as a result of this four-week protest, it should also be noted that it is also a victory for Jamat. e Islami and its leadership.

This “victory” of Jamat e Islami is in a way a victory for religious and extremist politics, which will surely give impetus to religious and extremist groups in Pakistan, and in particular to Gwadar and Balochistan.

The real danger is that the Movement or the struggle in Gwadar and Balochistan could be divided into religious and sectarian lines. If that happens, it will give a new dimension to the struggle in Balochistan, lamented Choudhry.

If the authorities decide to rely solely on their military might and do not attach importance to dialogue and consultation, then there is a serious risk that it could escalate and lead to foreign intervention with disastrous consequences. advised Choudhry. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://greekcitytimes.com/2021/12/29/gwadar-local-residents/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos