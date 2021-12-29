



The 2024 presidential election may still be three years away, but Republicans have already started fighting for their places in the primary.

Former President Trump Donald Trump 29% of GOP effort to indict rioters accused on Jan. 6: Trump poll warns Alaska GOP governor he will revoke approval if he backs Murkowski Michigan Republican John James ” strongly considering “House run MOREs reiterated that he could mount another bid for the White House remains perhaps the biggest hurdle for other potential candidates.

While none have spoken definitively on their plans for 2024, many potential candidates have already started to network with GOP leaders and donors in key states while testing campaign messages during public appearances.

Here are the 10 Republicans most likely to run for president in 2024:

Donald Trump’s Trump has teased the possibility of a return to 2024 almost since the moment he left the Oval Office, and his allusions have become more cheeky in recent months.

He avoided giving details of his thought process, although he repeated on several occasions that his supporters would be very happy with his decision.

A campaign announcement is probably not imminent. In an interview with Fox News published in early November, Trump said he would likely wait until after the 2022 midterm election to announce whether or not hell shows up in the White House.

If he gets into the race, he will start as the instant favorite to win the nomination at least for now.

Ron DeSantisRon DeSantisMost Appropriate ‘Person of the Year’ Nominations 5 Trump Quotes That Indicate He Will Run In 2024 Aiming at critical race theory, Ron DeSantis takes the reins of the conservative MORE movementFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis has said he is only focusing on his 2022 re-election campaign, but that has not ended speculation that a presidential run could be considered.

DeSantis became a conservative darling last year for his laissez-faire approach to the coronavirus pandemic and his oft-outraged response to advice from public health officials. He has also crisscrossed the country for fundraisers and other events, leading many political observers to wonder if he is considering beyond 2022.

There is little doubt about DeSantiss’ fundraising abilities if he were to mount a presidential candidacy. Its political committee has nearly $ 67 million in the bank and it has already received contributions from donors in all 50 states.

What is not clear is whether DeSantis would still run for president if Trump got into the race. Unlike many possible candidates for 2024, DeSantis has not publicly stated that he will not be running if Trump does.

Mike PenceMichael (Mike) Richard PenceVP dilemma: The facility or the base? Democrats love what they saw in Harris-Charlamagne God Swapping 5 Quotes From Trump That Indicate He Will Run In 2024.

Hes visited New Hampshire and other early primary states and caucuses, fueling speculation about his political ambitions. And in particular, he did not rule out a race.

I can honestly tell you that in 2023 my family and I will do what we have always done. We will reflect, pray and determine where we could best serve, and we will go where we are called, he told CNN during a layover in New Hampshire earlier this month.

Still, there are questions about Pence’s viability in a GOP primary. Trump and his supporters have expressed frustration with Pence for overseeing the certification of electoral votes on Jan.6, and the former president said at an event in Florida this month that Pence was fatally injured in the GOP for his role in the election certification process. .

Chris ChristieChris ChristieChris Christie Tries Again “The People” Is Not a Thing Christie Blames the Events Leading Up to Jan. 6 of Trump’s “Team C Players” MORELFormer New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a former ally of Trump, has increasingly taken the former president’s confrontational approach to his false allegations of fraud in the 2020 election.

The moves, along with an increasingly aggressive public calendar, have sparked discussions that the former New Jersey governor may consider another presidential bid after his unsuccessful bid for the GOP nomination in 2016.

In public appearances, Christie has sought to set a new direction for the post-Trump GOP, urging Republicans to focus on the future and steer clear of Trump’s desire to question the last presidential race.

But this strategy also risks isolating a Republican base that remains loyal to Trump and his GOP vision, and it’s unclear whether that will be a winning message in a 2024 primary.

Nikki Haley Nikki Haley Will Kamala Harris become or should she become the Spiro Agnew of 2022? Haley has ‘positive’ encounter with Trump Haley hits the stub in South Carolina MORELFormer US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is doing what most presidential candidates would do as they plan to go. present to the White House.

Shes formed a Political Action Committee to Boost Republican candidates ahead of the 2022 midterm elections and made stops in the early primary and caucus states, while trying to navigate the delicate political dynamics of the GOP post. -Trump.

But Haley also finds herself in a precarious position. She infuriated Trump earlier this year for criticizing his refusal to accept the 2020 election results and his subsequent role in the Jan.6 riot on the U.S. Capitol.

Since then, however, she has taken a more deferential approach to the former president. In April, Haley said she would not run for president in 2024 if Trump did.

Ted CruzRafael (Ted) Edward CruzGOP steps up flirtation with Manchin Cruz optimistic about his chances in 2024: “The finalist is almost always the next candidate” Does anyone like Congress more? MORETaxis Senator Ted Cruz sought the Republican nomination for president in 2016, before losing to Trump in a particularly bitter primary. He became one of Trump’s most vocal boosters on Capitol Hill during the former president’s tenure in the White House, but that didn’t stop him from considering another presidential bid.

He told conservative news outlet Newsmax earlier this year that he is certainly considering another presidential bid and that he has yet to commit to relinquishing a White House candidacy if Trump decides to take another shot. to the presidency.

Asked about CBS Face the Nation last month if he would challenge Trump in 2024, Cruz said the former president would be very, very formidable before noting that he nearly beat Trump in the 2016 primary.

I came in second, said Cruz. There is a long history of finalists who become the next nominee.

Mike PompeoMike PompeoChina Replaces Xinjang Communist Party Leader Who Overseeed Persecution of Uyghurs: Sunday Show Preview Report: Omicron Soars, and Harris sits for an In-Depth Interview. Biden administration is sounding alarm bells about Russia, China MORES Like Haley, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo launched a PAC ostensibly to boost GOP candidates midway through 2022 while also doing the tour of the first primary states and the caucus.

Pompeo has said his goal for now is to help Republicans regain control of the House and Senate next year, sidestepping the question of how much he envisions a possible presidential candidacy. But he has yet to say whether Trump will have an effect on his overall decision.

Asked by Fox News host Sean HannitySean Patrick Hannity 5 quotes from Trump that indicate he will show up in 2024 Balance / sustainability Presented by Southern Company Otters plundering Singapore’s pools and paths he would show up if Trump decided to pass up a Another presidential campaign, Pompeo said he was always up for a good fight.

Kristi NoemKristi Lynn NoemMcConnell urges Thune to run for re-election amid discussions over Thune retirement, Johnson said decisions on re-election nominations are expected shortly. planning a run for the White House in 2024. Shes also said she wanted to see Trump as the next GOP presidential candidate, apparently withdrawing from the race.

But that hasn’t stopped speculation that she may have ambitions beyond the governor’s mansion. Noem is considered a rising star among Republicans and has cultivated a nationwide fundraising network that has watchers questioning his future ambitions.

Earlier this year, his campaign launched a federal PAC that can distribute election funds outside of South Dakota and create a pot of money that could be used for a future federal campaign.

Tom CottonTom Bryant CottonGOP steps up flirtation with Manchin Kyrsten Sinema is less of a political enigma than a strategic decision maker. , making frequent appearances on Fox News to criticize the president and his policies.

He also met with GOP leaders in states like Iowa and New Hampshire, the first state of the presidential caucus and the state primary, respectively. Asked at an event in Londonderry, New Hampshire, in October about a potential bid in 2024, Cotton didn’t shy away from the idea.

I think I’ll be back in New Hampshire in the future, he told Insider.

Larry Hogan As GOP Governor of a Blue State, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan sought to build a national reputation as a traditional Republican in the vein of former President Reagan. He has also been a vocal critic of Trump, which could give him a unique path in which to present himself if he makes a bid for the White House in 2024.

Hogan insisted he was focusing on completing his tenure as governor while trying to steer the country towards a more civil political debate. But he hasn’t completely dodged conversations about a possible 2024 run, acknowledging in an interview on CBS This Morning earlier this year that he hasn’t ruled it out.

Hogan is also one of the few potential GOP candidates who would not be dissuaded from running if Trump launched another campaign.

