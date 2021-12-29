Politics is increasingly a family affair in Southeast Asia

Political dynasties increasingly dominate governments in Southeast Asia, posing an obstacle to good governance in one of the most economically dynamic regions of the world.

In the Philippines, the main presidential and vice-presidential candidates in the upcoming elections are both descendants of powerful political dynasties linked to human rights abuses. In neighboring Indonesia, the president who turned the country’s politics upside down by winning elections despite having a modest family recently saw his son and son-in-law take office after joining his political party. In Cambodia, the country’s authoritarian leader announced in speeches earlier this month that he hoped his son would succeed him, and that only an assassination or untimely death could change that political orientation.

The prevalence of dynasties reflects the great power that individual families wield in a rapidly growing region of the world that is nonetheless marked by high levels of income inequality and state repression. If you look at key indicators of governance and institutional checks and balances, countries in Southeast Asia tend to score very low, said Richard Heydarian, associate professor at Polytechnic University of the Philippines. In this environment, it is very easy for political dynasties to prosper.

Academics and watch groups say dynasties can worsen governance, with unqualified candidates leveraging the powerful support of those close to them to seize power, thereby crowding out the emergence of competent local rulers. There are also dynasties in other countries, including the wealthy Western democracies, like the United States, with its Kennedy and Bush clans, and Canada, with its Trudeaus, but in those countries it is more likely for those born outside of political families to make a dent. .

In the Philippines, by contrast, politics is often a family affair. Polls show Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son of a former dictator, is the clear favorite to win next year’s presidential election. His running mate Sara Duterte-Carpio, daughter of current President Rodrigo Duterte, is far ahead in the polls for the Vice President, who is elected separately.

Sara Duterte-Carpio, daughter of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, left, is leading the polls to be elected vice-president in the next election.

Ronald Mendoza, dean and professor at the School of Government at Ateneo de Manila University, conducted research with colleagues which found that in 1988, 41% of Filipino governors had at least one parent in office, a figure which doubled to 80% in 2019. The trend is similar, albeit less extreme, for mayors, with 40% of family in power in 2004, which rose to 53% in 2019, according to his research.

Dynasties are so widespread that Mr. Mendozas’ team even coined terms to distinguish between dynasties where several family members simultaneously hold government positions, so-called Fat dynasties and dynasties where power is. transmitted successively to the younger generations, called thin dynasties. Mr. Mendoza said the great dynasties of nations are particularly pernicious because those close to power can at the same time bend state institutions to serve family interests, including punishing political rivals.

The constitution of the Philippines was conceived as a brake on family rule. It was ratified in 1987, a year after a popular movement ousted Ferdinand Marcos, the Filipino dictator who is the father of today’s main presidential candidate. The constitution formally prohibits political dynasties but requires lawmakers to take action to bring the ban into effect. Over the years, bills have been introduced to restrict family control over key positions, but none have become law, which, experts say, is in part due to the fact that a large portion of the members of the the legislature are themselves dynastic descendants.

In recent years, the Dutertes have extended their influence far beyond their base in the southern Philippines and now play a prominent role in the country’s politics. Vice-presidential candidate Ms Duterte-Carpio is currently mayor of Davao City in the southern Philippines, which was ruled for more than two decades by her charismatic father, Rodrigo Duterte, before he became president. When Ms Duterte-Carpio withdrew her name for re-election as mayor in November to run for vice-president, she announced that her brother, Sebastian Duterte, the current vice-mayor of Davao, would campaign to succeed her . Another brother, Paolo Duterte, is a member of the Philippine House of Representatives.

Gibran Rakabuming Raka, in blue, is a son of Indonesian President Joko Widodo who recently won the mayoral race in a city in Central Java.

Neighboring Indonesia has also clashed with its own powerful families, like the Sukarno and Suharto clans, but in recent years seemed to be making strides in bringing them under control. In 2014, Joko Widodo, a former furniture dealer and mayor, thwarted dynastic hopes. when he won the presidency with the promise of competent governance. Shortly after Mr Widodos’ election, the Indonesian government changed electoral regulations to prohibit close family members from succeeding relatives in positions such as governor or mayor.

But Indonesia’s constitutional court struck down the provision in 2015, saying it violated family members’ right to stand for election. In the following years, the number of dynastic candidates increased in Indonesia, according to Yoes Kenawas, an Indonesian doctorate. candidate for Northwestern University who studies the political dynasties of his country. According to his tally, in 2013, 39 dynastic politicians held subnational administrative positions such as regent, mayor and governor. That number, he said, rose to 117 in 2018. We are heading towards the Philippines’ trajectory, Mr Kenawas said.

Yet Mr. Widodo proved to be quite different from the prominent and sometimes haughty families who had previously held the presidency. In an Instagram post in 2018, Mr Widodo said he felt blessed to have independent children and described their seemingly humble careers: one sells coffee, another dessert pancakes, a third donuts. with banana. I no longer have to think about where they will find work or what their profession, he wrote in the post.

Hun Manet, a son of Hun Sen, the strong man of Cambodia, is his father’s choice as future prime minister.

The answer, at least for some parents, turned out to be in politics. Last year his eldest son Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 34, the pancake seller, ran for office and won the mayoral election in Solo, a mid-sized town in Central Java that his father had. also governed. A son-in-law, Bobby Nasution, won the mayoral election in Medan, a large town on the island of Sumatra. Mr Widodo told local media at the time that it was up to the voters to decide who they wanted to lead them and that he never pushed his children to follow him into politics. Still, some Indonesian civil society groups expressed concern, noting that Mr Widodos’ son faced little political opposition, rivaling a largely unknown tailor who received less than 15% of the vote.

Creating a dynasty is actually a rational choice for politicians looking to extend their tenure but face term limits, Mr Kenawas said. Under Indonesian law, Mr Widodo cannot stand for re-election in 2024, after he will have served two five-year terms.

In Cambodia, the situation is different from the more democratic one in Indonesia and the Philippines. Cambodia’s main political opposition party was banned. Freedom House, a Washington, DC-based nonprofit, said the 2018 national election was held in a severely repressive environment that left voters with no meaningful choice. In this election, the country’s ruling party won all the seats in the lower house.

Given Cambodia’s political stance, it was no surprise to academics when Hun Sen, its strongman leader, said in a December speech that he hoped his son, Hun Manet, a West graduate Point, would win the elections to the National Legislative Assembly and succeed him around the year 2028.

The father always wants his children to occupy high positions, Mr. Hun Sen said. If they don’t want their children to occupy high positions, they are lying to each other.

Cambodian government spokesman Phay Siphan said Hun Manet himself was qualified and Cambodians will decide their rulers by election.

—Chan Muyhong in Phnom Penh contributed to this article.

