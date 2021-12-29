PM Modi’s new car creates a buzz





Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new car – a highly protective Mercedes Maybach – added to its safety details is creating a buzz. Amid speculation about the Maybach’s price and other details, government sources said on Wednesday that the new cars are not an upgrade but a routine replacement, as BMW has stopped making the model used for it. earlier. Prior to the “replacement” by a Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Guard, PM Modi used a Range Rover Vogue, a Toyota Land Cruiser and a BMW. According to reports, the car costs more than Rs 12 crore, however, an official source told the media: “The cars cost a lot less than media speculation, in fact it is about a third of the price quoted in the media. . Here are 5 facts we know more about the car: 1. The Maybach S 650 Guard is said to be among the top cars used for VIPs around the world. It is both bulletproof and explosion proof. The last time Modi was seen traveling in the car was during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two-day visit to New Delhi. 2. The car comes with the highest standard certification available to provide 360 ​​degree protection to VIPs. The car has a ballistic protection level of VR10 and is built with a reinforced body and a glass housing. The car can withstand strong explosives and bullets fired from military rifles. 3. The car, 5.45 m long with a wheelbase of 3.36 m, is powered by a 6-liter V12 engine producing 650 horsepower. The doors are operated by an electric motor. The car also has a 360 degree camera. 4. The car is equipped with features that can deal with unforeseen dangers like gas attack. During such an emergency, the fresh air system is activated to protect the runners. The car is also fitted with special run-flat tires which will continue to function if damaged or punctured, for a quick getaway. 5. Equipped with a self-sealing fuel tank, the car also has a built-in fire extinguisher. The seats also have special massage functions, going from “high intensity” to “back warm and relaxing”. The car’s top speed is capped at 160 km / h. Official sources said SPG safety details have a six-year standard to replace vehicles used for the recipient, and previous cars have been used for eight years under Modi, leading to an audit objection. and a comment that it compromised runners’ lives. The SPG, however, ordered some modifications to the car to meet the Prime Minister’s protection needs. Officials claimed that Modi had given no preference as to which cars to use and noted in this context that Congress President Sonia Gandhi in the past used Range Rovers which had in fact been purchased for the Prime Minister of the time. (with PTI entries)

