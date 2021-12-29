Are Sinovac and Sinopharm effective against omicron? Quartz





With donations and sales, China has made its covid vaccines accessible to the developing world even as the US and EU accumulated vaccines for their own populations. Days after World Health Organization calls omicron a variant of concern, leader Xi Jinping says China will donate 1 billion doses vaccines against covid in Africa, the continent with the lowest vaccination rate. According to Beijing-based Bridge Consulting, as of December 27, China has sold 1.6 billion doses vaccines to other countries and donated an additional $ 133 million. With the Chinese population included, approximately 4.5 billion doses of Sinopharm and Sinovacs CoronaVac were supplied worldwide in mid-December 2021. But preliminary research suggests that Chinese vaccines are significantly less effective against omicrone even with a booster. Although the studies are small-scale and not yet peer-reviewed, they indicate that countries that have relied on these vaccines for their deployments may need to consider more expensive mRNA injections for additional doses. Efficacy of Sinovacs against omicron Even before omicron, the efficacy rates of Sinovacs were lower than those of other vaccines, providing about 51% protection against symptomatic infection (much better protection against serious illness). In July, a study in Thailandfound that antibodies from a double injection of the Sinovac vaccine were halved every 40 days against the original covid strain. Researchers at the University of Hong Kong have found that two doses followed by a booster of Sinovacs CoronaVac does not provide enough antibody to neutralize omicron, although a booster of a Pfizer vaccine improves protection. The finding has implications for the heaviest users of the vaccine, including Chile, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia, who suffered a severe wave of covid in August. In July, Indonesia began administering Moderna boosters to health professionals previously inoculated with Sinovac, after some became seriously ill or died from covid. (The country intends to start a reminder program for the general public in January 2022.) Sinopharm and omicron Likewise, a booster may not make Sinopharm significantly more effective against omicron.Sinopharm said its vaccine was 79% effective against symptomatic infection of the original covid strain. A study (pdf) from Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine found that a Sinopharm booster produced significantly lower antibodies against omicron, compared to the protection it offered to the variant discovered in Wuhan in early 2020. Some countries, including Thailand and the Philippines, that originally purchased vaccines made in China started to walk away of Sinovac and Sinopharm in mid-2021 after they turned out to be less efficient during the waves of the delta variant, in favor of vaccines manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna.

