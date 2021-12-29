Politics
Turkish lira falls again days after government bailout program
The Turkish currency fell against the dollar on Wednesday, a step back from the government’s plans to stabilize the currency.
The pound fell more than 6% against the greenback and offset part of the currency’s significant rally since the Turkish government announced last week that it would guarantee the yields of some pound deposit accounts to rates similar to those of foreign currencies. paddy field. The plan was aimed at stopping the sudden collapse of the currency.
This year’s currency has fallen more than 40% against the dollar, with 12.6 lira buying $ 1, which is much stronger than before the plan was announced.
Analysts pointed to a change in understanding of the causes of the currency surge last week. Some initially believed that programs that encouraged savers to keep their money in Turkish lira resulted in increased deposits. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after the announcement, lira deposits would increase by 23.8 billion lira, to a value of around $ 2 billion.
However, in the days surrounding the announcement, economists believe the government may also have intervened heavily in the forex market and increased the lira in large-scale efforts to counter the currency’s spiraling depreciation. . .. According to official data, the intervention cost the central bank at least $ 5.5 billion in foreign currency assets the day before and the day before the deposit plan was announced. Economists say official data did not show an increase in lira deposits.
Eric Myerson, Senior Economist at Handelsbanken, Sweden, said:
Confidence in Turkey’s currency plummeted this fall as a series of central bank interest rate cuts backed by Prime Minister Erdogan collided with economic legitimacy and demanded higher borrowing costs to curb growth. price increase. Spiraling inflation has reduced the purchasing power of the lira.
Official annual inflation data for November is above 20% and economists predict it could reach 30% in December. The figure will be announced on January 3.
Turkey’s central bank said in a report released on Wednesday that it would target 5% inflation and allow the exchange rate to be determined by supply and demand factors. Investors and economists say central banks have lost confidence in their ability to meet these goals due to perceived political pressure and lack of independence.
High inflation will be a major obstacle to the maintenance of the Turkish lira by the Turks. The Turks sought to save dollars, euros and gold instead of lire. This is a trend that economists do not anticipate from a reversal of the new deposit policy.
“Today I see Lira falling again and I don’t see a real debate as to why Lira is stabilizing,” Myerson said.
The pound’s slide will come days after the government accelerated a long-standing crackdown on economic objections in public discourse. Turkish banking regulator Said in a Twitter post On Monday, he reportedly filed criminal charges against former central bank officials, economists and journalists for posting allegations online claimed by regulators. Manipulated currency movements.
Former central bank governor Drumsh Ilmas on the list said he learned of the complaint on social media. He has not yet received a formal notice and does not know the reasons why the regulator has filed a criminal complaint against him.
Another former central bank governor, Rusdu Saracoglu, expressed his confusion and Write on Twitter, “I left the central bank in 1993. I retired from 1999. I don’t know how this will affect the market.”
Write to Caitlin Ostroff at [email protected]
