Joe Rogan: If Michelle Obama shows up [against Trump], She wins





“I really believe if Michelle Obama shows up, she wins.”

Popular podcaster Joe Rogan has restless tongues again.

Former UFC commentator and host of The Joe Rogan Experience on Spotify SPOT, + 0.50% went viral for speculating that former first lady Michelle Obama would beat Donald Trump in 2024 if President Joe Biden did not not running for re-election.

I really believe if Michelle Obama shows up she wins, Rogan said on her Christmas Eve episode. She’s great, she’s smart, she’s articulate, she’s the best president’s wife we’ve had in our lifetime in terms of representing smart, articulate people.

He also said that a ticket with Obama and Kamala Harris as vice president would provide a double dose of diversity.

Rogan added that the only thing stopping her would be if she accepted some of these policies that destroy American businesses and scare people. If somehow she was supporting or showing support for the blockages and the mandates and all this madness going on.

The controversial and comedic stand-up podcaster made a career, most notably with his $ 100 million deal with Spotify to speak candidly and push people’s buttons. During the pandemic, for example, he received backlash for downplaying the need for young people to be vaccinated against COVID and for condemning social distancing measures such as closures to curb the spread of the virus. He tested positive for COVID earlier this year.

As for the Republican ticket, Rogan thought former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would make a great team if they ran together. It’s the only way to win, Rogan said.

Watch a video of the segment here:

The clip led Michelle Obama and Rogan to the Twitter trending TWTR, -1.53% Wednesday morning as Obama supporters praised the approval and some of Rogans’ conservative fans expressed disappointment with the choice.

It should be noted that the former first lady did not announce any project of candidacy; Quite the reverse, in fact. Obama told People earlier this year that I’m heading into retirement right now, [selectively] selection of projects. She added that she and former President Barack Obama are laying the groundwork for someone else to continue with the work, so that we can retire and be together.

And former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett also told The Hill last year that the former first lady would never run for office. The reason I’m so unequivocal is that there has simply never been a time when she has expressed interest in running for office, Jarrett said. She doesn’t hesitate here. It is not difficult to obtain. She doesn’t want a job.

Moreover, President Biden told ABC last week that he intends to run for office and that the possibility of facing Trump again would increase the prospects even more. Yes, if I am healthy, I am now healthy. And, in fact, I would run again, Biden said.

But if he were to bow out, Democrats proposed to lead the presidential ticket in 2024 include Vice President Harris, as well as other former presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg, currently Bidens Transportation Secretary, and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth. Warren.

