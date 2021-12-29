Jokowi has 24 deputy ministers, which chairs are empty?





JAkarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) issued for the umpteenth time a regulation governing the post of Deputy Minister of Cabinet Members Advanced Indonesia. More recently, Jokowi signed Presidential Regulation (Perpres) 110/2021 regarding the Ministry of Social Affairs. In the regulations, which were signed on December 14, 2021, Jokowi regulates the post of deputy minister. “By directing the Ministry of Social Affairs, the minister can assist the vice-minister in accordance with the appointment of the president”, specifies article 2 of the regulation. During this time, the Deputy Minister will be appointed and removed by the President, and will be subordinate and accountable to the Minister. The role of the Deputy Minister is to assist the Minister in the conduct of the implementation of the functions of the ministry, which includes the formulation or implementation of the policies of the ministry. In addition, assist the Minister in coordinating the achievement of strategic policies between the organizational units of the upper middle or Echelon leadership position within the ministry. Based on CNBC Indonesia’s records, the number of deputy minister seats currently stands at 24. This figure swells when compared to Jokowi’s leadership at the start of government. At the start of his administration, there were only three Deputy Minister seats, namely Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Deputy Minister of Finance and Deputy Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM). Of the 24 deputy minister seats, at least nine seats are still vacant. Starting with the Deputy Minister of Social Affairs, the Deputy Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, the Deputy Minister of Investment and the Deputy Minister of National Development Planning. In addition, the Deputy Minister of the Empowerment of State Apparatuses and Bureaucratic Reform (PANRB), the Deputy Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology, the Deputy Minister of SME Cooperatives, the Deputy Minister of Industry and the Deputy Minister of Manpower. As a result, the total number of deputy minister seats in the cabinet is now 16, although not all positions are filled. Currently, at least 12 Deputy Minister positions have been filled. Some time ago, Minister of State Secretariat Pratikno revealed the reason why Jokowi often issues regulations regarding deputy ministers. “In the institutional regulations of several ministries, there are indeed deputy minister positions. But not all are here,” Pratikno said. At that time, Pratikno said the Deputy Minister’s regulation was dynamic. Although there is a deputy minister position, it does not necessarily become a requirement to be filled. “This is why there are several ministries of worship that occupy the post of vice-minister, others are not filled,” he said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (Dance Cha Cha)



