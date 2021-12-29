



One thing about Harry Reid: he was happy to do the dirty work of politics.

Nevadan, who led the Senate Democrats under the Obama administration and died Tuesday at the age of 82, has been outspoken about his brawling inclinations. “I’ve always been willing to do things that others weren’t willing to do,” he told The New York Times after his retirement. When he passed away, many Democrats celebrated Reid’s pugnacity, as supporters love to see one of their own leading the fight to the other side.

But there was a downside: Reid may have helped give us the presidency of Donald Trump.

The story begins in 2012, when then-President Barack Obama was running for re-election. His Republican opponent was Mitt Romney, who had made his fortune as a partner in Bain Capital but refused to release a detailed account of his wealth. Reid came forward to accuse without evidence that Romney had paid no taxes in the previous decade. “He hasn’t paid taxes for 10 years! Now do I know that’s true? Well I’m not sure,” he told The Huffington Post. “But obviously he can’t publish those tax returns. What would that look like?

Romney ended up releasing his tax returns, and it turned out that Reid was lying. But he had no regrets: “Romney didn’t win, did he?”

Four years later, Reid emerged to accuse Trump’s first presidential campaign of colluding with Russia to win the election against Hillary Clinton. It wasn’t entirely wrong: We later learned that Trump’s ally Roger Stone had told Trump ahead of time that Wikileaks would release Russian-hacked documents that embarrassed the Clinton campaign, and that the CIA had evidence in the summer of 2016 that Russia was supporting Trump’s Global Efforts. The Obama administration was clearly concerned about the possible links. Ultimately, the investigation by Special Advisor Robert Mueller concluded that Trump’s campaign was “receptive” to Russian interference.

At the time, however, reporters believed Reid was crying wolf again. “Either Harry Reid has an explosive secret about Trump’s relations with Russia or he is making things up,” Vox proclaimed. “We don’t have to look too far in the rearview mirror to find another example of Reid offering an unproven claim about a Republican presidential candidate,” Aaron Blake added to the Washington Post. These assumptions were natural enough given Romney’s lie in 2012.

Reid has had wonderful accomplishments in his career. But his willingness to tell a meaningless lie for a Democratic election victory meant that when his voice was needed, his credibility was shot down. It is also part of his legacy and should serve as a warning to the crowd “but he is fighting” in our two main political parties.

