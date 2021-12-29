U.S.-China relations in 2021 hit a nadir

Here are five Foreign police stories from 2021 that help explain how and why US-China relations have deteriorated over the year.

While China was hoping for a reset from the Biden administration, it fell short. Although President Joe Bidens’ language is more tempered than former President Donald Trumps was, the United States has pushed forward the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Law , continued to sanction Chinese companies, announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, and pushed for further investigation into the possible (though unlikely) origins of COVID-19 in a Chinese lab . Tensions over Taiwan have also come to the fore, with Chinese language and actions increasingly aggressive and the United States signaling its willingness to defend the island.

Relations between the world’s two greatest economic powers, the United States and China, are at their lowest since the aftermath of the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989. China’s human rights violations in particular in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, border aggressiveness and wolf warrior diplomacy, combined with the legacy of the Trump administration and the ongoing pandemic, have left bilateral relations at an all-time low.

1. The American-Chinese clash is a matter of ideology after all

by Andrei Lungu, April 6

Analysis of the conflict between the United States and China has often focused on China’s growing economic power and the role of the United States as the keystone of the world order. But Andrei Lungu, president of the Romanian Institute for the Study of Asia-Pacific, argues that one should not forget the ideological elements of the clash between the world’s largest capitalist democracy and its greatest communist dictatorship. .

Think what a real geopolitical conflict looks like: China and India. China could become democratic tomorrow and it wouldn’t matter as long as the border dispute persists, China is Pakistan’s best friend, and Chinese military ships remain increasingly active in the Indian Ocean, writes Lungu.

But when it comes to the United States, Beijing’s biggest worries are ideological. For example, Lungu mentions an internal Chinese Communist Party document from 2013, the Communiqué on the current state of the ideological sphere, which he said spelled out the greatest threats to [China]: universal values, constitutional democracy, civil society, neoliberalism and denial of the socialist nature of the country.

Lungu also notes that the ideological factor is equally important in Washington and in the West, where China is viewed not just like any other country, but through the prism of its authoritarian government and the threat that poses to it. liberal order and democracy.

Just because it looks different from the Cold War doesn’t mean ideology is dead, Lungu warns. The ideology is in the driver’s seat. Buckle up.

2. China radically expands its nuclear missile silos

by Jeffrey Lewis, June 30













One of Washington’s biggest concerns this year has been the dramatic expansion of its nuclear missile systems, as satellite imagery has revealed. China appears to have increased its arsenal by another 100 or more Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs). That would still leave it with a much smaller nuclear stockpile than that of the United States or Russia, but that remains worrisome, especially since there were clues that China could abandon its no-use-first approach that downplays the possibility of nuclear escalation.

Yet this development requires more diplomacy, not additional confrontation, argues nuclear weapons expert Jeffrey Lewis, as difficult as it may be in Washington. He points to an instructive historical parallel: the lesson of the Cuban Missile Crisis was a counterintuitive and initially unpopular idea: arms control. We didn’t like the Soviets, and we certainly didn’t trust them. But we also shared a very important interest: we didn’t want to die in a nuclear war and we needed mutual aid to avoid that.

3. Will Europe ever really face China?

by Stephen M. Walt, October 15

While Washington is more determined than ever to move closer to Beijing, some long-term US allies are not so sure. In Europe, the prospect of losing access to Chinese markets and becoming entangled in diplomatic conflicts does not appeal to many leaders, especially the Germans. Washington tried to persuade them on his side, but this is probably a false hope, argues Foreign police columnist Stephen M. Walt.

The Biden administration (and in particular Biden himself) seems to believe that shared democratic values ​​can bind Europe and the United States in a grand anti-China coalition, writes Walt. But such hopes risk being dashed: why would Europe make a serious military effort to defend or promote democracy halfway around the world, when the EU cannot even figure out how to react to it? the erosion of democracy in Hungary and Poland and the active suppression of democracy in Belarus?

4. A Dangerous Decade of Chinese Power Has Arrived

by Andrew S. Erickson and Gabriel B. Collins, October 18

China’s demographic and economic woes could catch up to it in the future and the Chinese Communist Party knows it has little time to make the most of its power, argue experts Andrew S. Erickson and Gabriel B Collins.

This makes deterrence from China a top priority for the United States if it is to keep the world order intact, especially against an assertive leader like Chinese President Xi Jinping who wants to solidify his political legacy. While Xi is under pressure to act, the external risks are magnified as so far he has suffered little in the way of taking action on issues his predecessors probably would never have bet on, they write.

Their advice on how the United States should react is clear: Washington must therefore prepare the American electorate and its institutional and physical infrastructure as well as that of its allies and partners abroad for the likelihood that tensions periodically rise to height. uncomfortable levels and that a real conflict is a real possibility.

5. The United States Prepares Taiwan to Fight on the Beaches

by Jack Detsch and Zinya Salfiti, November 8

No problem is thornier in US-China relations than Taiwan, which Beijing believes has the right to rule and to which the United States has long provided defensive assistance. This year, the presence of small numbers of US troops on the island involved in the training of Taiwanese forces was highlighted by both Western and Chinese media. But like Jack Detsch and Zinya Salfiti from Foreign police Note that US troops have been around for decades, preparing the Taiwanese military to help fight, or at least delay, a Chinese invasion through a porcupine strategy.

As Detsch and Salfiti report, the Taiwanese have been pushing the Americans, through informal diplomatic channels as well as public statements about US troops on the island, to deepen and accelerate relations, fearing that China will quickly rewrite the rules. geopolitics of the region. And while some have argued that Taiwan can resist the invasion on its own, others point to the dilapidated state of the Taiwanese military as evidence to the contrary.