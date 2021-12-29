Jokowi closes shares on December 30, 2021, Ma’ruf Amin opens shares on January 3, 2022





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Trade Indonesia Stock Exchange The 2021 period will be closed by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo on Thursday (12/30/2021). Meanwhile, the IDX business was reopened on Monday, January 3, 2022 by the Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia Ma’ruf Amin. In the schedule for the 2021 IDX trade close, Jokowi will close trading around 3pm WIB, which will then be followed by the signing of a certificate. OJK Council of Commissioners Chairman Wimboh Santoso and Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto are expected to report to President Jokowi. “In addition, President Joko Widodo will deliver a speech at 3.10 p.m. to 3.30 p.m.”, as stated in the invitation Indonesia Stock Exchange. Meanwhile, the performance of the IDX tends to be positive in 2021. As of Wednesday 12/29/2021, the Composite Stock Price Index (JCI) has increased 10.4% on an annual basis. year to date (ytd) at the level of 6600.67. The index had reached a record high of 6,754.46. Data from the Indonesian Central Securities Depository (KSEI) indicated that from the end of 2020 to December 17, 2021, the number of Unique Investor Identification (SID) of Indonesian capital market investors increased by 89.58%. to reach 7.3 million SIDs. This amount represents the number of consolidated SIDs made up of investors in stocks, debt securities, mutual funds, government securities (SBN) and other types of securities registered with KSEI, with a composition of 3.4 million of SIDs with equity assets, 6.7 million SIDs own fund assets and 607,000 SIDs own SBN assets. Meanwhile, the open trade AT The year 2022 will be held on Monday January 3, 2021. The inauguration of the opening will be carried out by the Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia Ma’ruf Amin. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

