“Former rulers enslaved country to debt,” says Prime Minister Imran Khan





AFP / File Imran Khan chairs cabinet meeting to discuss 2021-22 mini-budget. The PM criticizes the old regimes for having enslaved the country to debts.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a cabinet meeting on Wednesday to discuss the 2021-22 mini-budget.

According to sources, the prime minister said that as the country faces the consequences of economic policies formulated by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and ex-president Asif Ali Zardari, a mini-budget is needed.

He also criticized the old regimes and said that since political leaders borrowed large loans from international organizations during their tenure, the country has become a debt slave.

Prime Minister Imran Khan further said that the country was taking loans from international organizations and after failing to repay them, more loans had to be borrowed from the same organizations to repay their debts.

Speaking about the ongoing gas crisis in the country, the Prime Minister also assured to solve the problems related to the construction of LNG terminals and virtual pipelines.

To meet the conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the revival of its $ 6 billion loans, the PTI government is expected to table a mini-budget in parliament next week.

Earlier, Finance Ministry spokesman Muzzammil Aslam said the government would not impose any taxes in the next mini-budget on items used by the common man.

On the other hand, the opposition strongly condemned the mini-budget and decided to demonstrate against the government’s decision.

