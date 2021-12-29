Connect with us

The Boston Celtics, my political activism and a call for more freedom

This holiday season gave me time to reflect on my return to Boston as a Celtics player and my longest journey to reclaim my freedom as an American citizen. Over the past few months, I changed my last name to Freedom, became an American citizen and continued my political activism, having recently launched a campaign in which I wear custom shoes dedicated to human rights crises in the world. I have redoubled my efforts in my advocacy, seizing every opportunity to bring human rights to the world’s attention, whether in court, as a regular guest in the media or at meetings. with politicians.

The journey to get here was not easy. The last time I spoke with my parents was in 2015. Any contact with me could make them stop. The Turkish authorities forced my family to publicly disown me, jailed my father for being part of a terrorist organization (he has since been acquitted), revoked my passport, and issued 10 arrest warrants against me in four years. Fortunately, my teammates have been there every step of the way to get me to where I am today, becoming family after mine broke up.

When I was targeted by Turkey for denouncing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, my teammates constantly monitored me and offered to help me in any way they could. When Celtics games were pulled from Chinas Tencent’s streaming service this season in retaliation for wearing shoes that called for greater freedom in Tibet, my teammates were the first to voice their unconditional support.

They encourage me to stand up for what is right, to give voice to the innocent and to always remind me that they stand by me no matter what. They are my main source of motivation and hope.

My activism also brought the team closer together. Our locker room has become a forum for more in-depth discussions on how to effectively seek justice in the world. My shoes trigger ongoing conversations about the messages they contain. And my citizenship process gave us the opportunity to discuss American history, government, the Constitution, and even the current situation of marginalized communities. America is far from a perfect union with its own set of appalling human rights violations.

More shockingly, the United States tracks the world by imprisoning its own people, mainly because of crimes related to poverty, mental illness or addiction social and health issues that need to be addressed. As a country that accounts for nearly 5% of the world’s population, the United States is home to 20% of the world’s prison population, and people of color suffer disproportionately. The consequences do not end with incarceration, as former prisoners may continue to face lifelong obstacles in finding work and reintegrating into society. Even a progressive state like Massachusetts locks people in higher rate than many countries. According to a Harvard law of 2020 report On racial disparities in the Massachusetts penal system, blacks and Latinxes receive longer prison terms than whites in the same situation for similar offenses. The devastating impact of mass incarceration on our communities is a stark reminder of the work that needs to be done at home.

Before my citizenship test, my teammates printed out the questions to make sure I was ready. They tested me over and over, in the locker room, on the plane and during our health care. When I finally came by, they were delighted and offered to throw a party for me. But I said all I wanted was some American themed cupcakes. To my surprise, the next day I found the perfect red and blue cupcakes in our dining room, made by my Celtic brothers themselves.

Wherever I am, Boston sports fans also show gratitude and love for what I stand for. I get standing ovations every time I check in for matches. I feel at home here in Massachusetts. And that’s because we all know it’s bigger than basketball.

Enes Kanter Freedom is a center for the Boston Celtics.

