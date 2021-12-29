Trump’s MAGA movement suffered in 2021 but has big plans to return for 2022





Last year around this time, we were counting every day until the delusional lame duck president was finally removed from office and the world toppled on its axis. He and his clown car full of MAGA lawyers pushed conspiracy theories across the country as judge after judge overturned their arguments in court. And people close to him had told us (anonymously of course) that poor Donald Trump was just having a hard time coming to terms with his plight and the best thing to do was let him scream, after which he would blend in with the woodwork like the make all presidents defeated.

The MAGA movement seemed to have come to the end of the line. They had a good run and the reverberations will be felt for many years to come, but it was over. Their final hurray, scheduled for Jan.6 when worshipers all planned to gather in Washington DC for a final Trump rally, promised to be the last of its kind. After what happened that day, we can only hope it is true. But there is little guarantee of this. The MAGA movement is anything but dead. In fact, it is flourishing.

Current polls show that Trump was able to convince tens of millions of Americans that the election was stolen, and his staunch supporters are still as enthusiastic about Trump himself as they have ever been. And a new set of MAGA leaders emerged this year to carry the banner in DC. Republican Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Madison Cawthorn, R-NC, Lauren Boebert, R -Co, Matt Gaetz, R-Fl., Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar of Arizona, among others, have stepped up their efforts to troll , insult and cause further chaos on behalf of the MAGA Movement in Congress. Greene stood out early on when the House voted to strip her of committee assignments after she “endorsed Democrat executions and spread dangerous and fanatic disinformation” and was proud to have done so. MAGA devotees immediately started sending him huge sums of money, showing how profitable it could be to be an obnoxious, Trumpist cheerleader in Congress.

Later that summer, she and Gaetz, currently under investigation by the DOJ for possible child trafficking, took action on the road with “Peaceful Protests Against Communism” events to entertain the troops. They weren’t welcome in some places, but it gave them even more credibility on MAGA Street. Boebert has made a name for himself conspicuously displaying his gun collection during zoom committee hearings and calling out jihadist terrorist Democrats on House floors and during fundraisers. Gosars released an animated video showing himself killing fellow Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and was blamed for doing so. His loyal followers could not love him more.

Meanwhile, across the country, Trump voters have stood up and staged ongoing tantrums, threatening public health officials and school administrators who were trying to protect people during the pandemic and harassing them. election officials to say the election was stolen. They refused to be vaccinated, which resulted in hundreds of thousands of unnecessary deaths from COVID, instead trusting the kind of snake oil remedies Trump pushed tirelessly when he was president.

They are so entrenched that they even booed Trump himself when he begged them to give him credit for the vaccines. And they are shocked and dismayed that he later said that vaccines actually save lives. (I’ll be shocked if he pushes that line again, the backlash from his loyal supporters was fierce.)

MAGA media even had its own odyssey this year.

According to the Washington Post, Fox News was considering moving away from Trumpism after the election, which Trump felt and tweeted relentlessly. He promoted the little rivals OAN and Newsmax and it had an effect. Fox lost viewers and quickly learned his lesson. He’s come back to all MAGAs all the time and his ratings have never been better.

On the social media side, the results were less stellar.

90% of top rated Facebook pages are Trumpist, but the man himself has been banned from Facebook and Twitter, so he’s forced to send what previously would have been tweets as “statements” directly to his followers by e-mail. There are a number of alternative right-wing sites like GAB, Parler and Rumble backed by big business and billionaires, but the former president is keeping his essence for the new social media company called “Truth Social” that he has. fooled other wealthy brands into supporting. (This will likely be better than his previous attempt, which was essentially an embarrassing blog that no one read.)

Has Trump’s golden image tarnished a bit among his supporters? Maybe just a little. But given that he continues to this day to insanely insist that he actually won the 2020 election in a landslide and suggests that he could still be reinstated, it’s astonishing that his hold. on the Republican Party is as tight as ever. Now he and his main henchman Marjorie Taylor Greene and his congressional clique have big plans underway to pull the rope even harder.

Trump has made it clear that he plans to participate in the GOP primaries against incumbents he sees as his enemies. The list of them is long. From Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wy., To Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Trump is committed to eliminating any Republican who has encountered him in the past and / or refuses to say the election was stolen. Just this week, he informed Alaska Gov. Steve Dunleavy that he would only back him if he agreed not to back outgoing Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski for re-election. The litmus test couldn’t be clearer: Trump then, Trump now, Trump forever.

Greene and fellow MAGA Caucus member Madison Cawthorn, R-NC., Are also ready to scold, endorsing candidates who wish to help them build their power in the GOP. According to the Washington Post, they are working against all incumbent Republican candidates deemed disloyal to the former president. More importantly, the candidates this group supports say they’re not interested in fighting Democrats – they want to come to Congress to shame Republicans. One candidate told the Post he wanted “to force Republicans into tough votes, starting with articles of impeachment against President Biden and a full congressional inquiry into the 2020 presidential election, which he says has been stolen from Trump “.

They seem like a great bunch. And I doubt a new GOP House chairman, be it Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan, or Donald Trump himself, can control them. This group will make the House Freedom Caucus look like mild-mannered institutionalists in comparison.

MAGA is still in full swing and is more powerful than ever within the Republican Party. In fact, in 2022 he might muster enough power that he doesn’t need Trump himself. I suspect Trump knows that too. Those boos he got last week must cause him to kick himself for not slapping Trump’s name on the move like he slapped his name on everything he’s already done. Without this mark is it really his?

