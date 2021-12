Naseeruddin Shah attacks Narendra Modi for fanaticism, silence on calls for genocide against Muslims, says “he gets a kind of pleasure”

Veteran Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah has lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his tacit support for these Hindu terrorists, who have called for the slaughter of Muslims in India. Speaking to a news portal, Shah said, “What is happening here is, I think, a concerted attempt to make Muslims feel insecure. It starts at the very top where Aurangzeb is summoned and Mughal invaders are summoned. Separatism seems to have become a policy for the ruling party. “ Shah was referring to an earlier speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who invoked Aurangzeb during a campaign rally in Varanasi. A group of so-called Hindu religious leaders recently gathered in Uttarakhand to call for genocide against Indian Muslims. Police have been widely condemned for their inaction. The Modi and BJP governments of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh have also been criticized for their silence in the face of calls for genocide. The Indian actor said that when he heard of the calls to kill indian muslims, his first reaction was anger. Shah believed that such calls for the ethnic cleansing of Muslims by Hindutva terrorists would lead to civil war in India. He told The Wire: “It leaves you dismayed when you hear things like this. I wonder if these people know what they are talking about. Because what they are calling is a civil war at large. scale. 200 million of us will not be wiped out so easily. 200 million of us will retaliate… We belong here… I am sure that if such a movement begins, it will meet massive resistance and a large amount of anger. On Modi’s silence, the veteran actor said he just didn’t care to add that the Indian prime minister welcomed genocide calls against Muslims. Also Read: Some People Raise Intolerance Debate Before Every Election, Part Of Agenda PM Modi On Naseeruddin Shahs Comments ” He does not care. He really doesn’t care. At least you can’t accuse him of being a hypocrite in that sense. He never said a word of apology for the Ahmedabad pogrom. He didn’t say a word of apology for anything. He half-heartedly apologized for the farmer thing, but it wasn’t a sincere apology. Not a word of retribution for any of these people. In fact, he follows them on Twitter. Obviously he gets some kind of pleasure from it, ”Shah said. He continued, I was curious to see what would happen to these guys (terrorists who called for genocide of Muslims). The fact that nothing happened to them is not surprising. Nothing happened toperson (Minister of Interior of India) whose son trampled the farmers. Naseeruddin Shah also pointed out Modi’s open sectarianism, pointing out that the Indian prime minister often flaunts his own religious beliefs in front of “zillions of cameras”, but will not hesitate to throw a “dog whistle” against Muslims.

