Labor leader pushes pragmatism to oust Boris Johnson

Labor must be ‘smart’ in managing its relationship with Liberal Democrats and other parties, accepting that tactical voting may play a key role in Boris Johnson ousting, new shadow cabinet minister said .

Peter Kyle, one of the many moderate Labor figures on Sir Keir Starmer’s reshaped trial team, said British voters hated formal election pacts but his party had to come to terms with the reality on the ground.

“There are ways to manage a relationship with other parties who share some of our priorities that simply reflect the reality of the elections,” the shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland told the Financial Times in an interview.

“It’s about targeting resources and kindly letting people know that the heavens will not open if the people who sincerely support you want to cast their vote.”

The results of this approach have been seen this year in Chesham and Amersham and – more recently – in North Shropshire, where the Lib Dems toppled Tory majorities in parliamentary by-elections.

In both cases, Labor effectively stepped aside to give the Liberal Democrats a clean run; Starmer’s party has pledged to field candidates for every seat, but accepts that he is unlikely to be able to beat Johnson on his own.

Kyle, the MP for Hove on the Sussex coast, is in a good position to assess the tactics most likely to succeed in dismantling the ‘blue wall’ of Tory headquarters in southern England.

He said voters were perfectly capable of determining how to vote tactically to achieve their preferred outcome.

“The people of Chesham and Amersham didn’t need politicians to come out of a smoky room and tell them who to vote for and not to vote – they figured it out for themselves,” he said. he declares.

“If there had been a formal pact, they would have a way to punish us and the Tories.” Aside from the Lib Dems, the Greens – who sit near Hove in Brighton – and Plaid Cymru all pursue center-left agendas.

Kyle said Johnson’s political mistakes over the past few months, which helped Labor’s lead in opinion polls, gave the party “an opportunity to be heard that we must not waste.”

He said Starmer impressed people with his “decency” and rebuilding the party’s credibility on the economy, but added: “Our challenge is to light the fire.”

Kyle, who campaigned for a second Brexit referendum, said he was now ‘a rebuilder, not a remnant’, adding: ‘The challenge for Labor is to rebuild from the rubble of a bad Brexit deal “.

Ironically, Kyle seems more excited about the Northern Ireland Protocol, the part of Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal that regulates trade in the region, than the PM who negotiated it.

Kyle agreed the protocol was flawed but said, “We see the future is about harnessing the great potential of the protocol.” Uniquely, as part of the Brexit deal, Northern Ireland is still part of the EU’s and UK’s single commodity markets, making it attractive to businesses.

Kyle succeeded Louise Haigh as shadow secretary for Northern Ireland, a change shortly after she said the UK government would be ‘neutral’ in any future border polls over the island’s reunification from Ireland.

Kyle does not use the word “neutral” and says Labor is proud of the union as “a force for good in the world”, but said: “I think Northern Ireland has won the right to to be master of his own destiny.

“When it comes to constitutional questions, the people of Northern Ireland must be able to conduct their debate free from outside influence. Under the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland is to hold a border poll if a majority in the region supports unification.