Politics
Western banks brace for further review of Chinese offshore quotes
HONG KONG: Global investment banks will not curb their appetite for lucrative work on overseas listings of Chinese companies despite the scrutiny and increased red tape proposed under new regulatory changes, said multiple sources said this week.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) last week proposed rules on overseas listings that include a requirement for banks that manage the offshore listing of a Chinese company to register with the regulator. .
Foreign banks will also be required to file annual reports by Jan.31 detailing offshore listings of Chinese companies they worked on during the year.
It’s unclear how onerous the registration process will be or what will need to be included in the reports, but the requirement is unprecedented and unique, the sources said, which included several investment bankers and working lawyers. on lists abroad.
Going forward, Western banks will have to balance their desire for the millions of dollars in fees they earn by helping Chinese companies list on offshore exchanges with the cost of tighter supervision.
“They want to hold international banks as accountable as any A-share listing,” said one of the sources, a capital markets banker at a European investment bank in Hong Kong, referring to initial public offerings (IPOs) on Chinese stock exchanges.
“I don’t think it’s great, but it’s also not surprising. It’s a step to increase their transparency and give themselves a much better view of what’s going on in overseas agreements than they do. they hadn’t before. “
The banker declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.
Public offerings of Chinese companies in the United States generated $ 1.6 billion in fee income for their underwriters from 2016 to 2020, according to data from Refinitiv. This year, registrations generated $ 486 million in fees.
However, all of this was won in the first half of 2021 and since June there have been no new overseas registrations as regulators announced plans to develop new rules to crack down on violations such as anti-competitive behavior and data privacy breaches.
Plans to tighten control of overseas equity sales of mainland companies could ease the regulatory uncertainty that has rocked financial markets this year and stalled listings, bankers and analysts have said.
CLOSER CONTROL
Hong Kong and New York bankers do most of the work related to offshore quotations for Chinese companies, and they are not required to register with regulators in those jurisdictions or submit annual reports to them.
In addition, underwriters in the capital market are generally supervised by the securities regulator in the markets in which they operate.
Requiring offshore underwriters to register with the CSRC was an “unprecedented” move, as Chinese authorities had not exercised “extraterritorial jurisdiction” before, a partner at a Chinese law firm said based in Shanghai.
The tighter regulatory oversight aims to establish liability for any wrongdoing or rule violation by a company detected after the listing process, according to banking and legal sources.
“This effectively means that Chinese regulators are looking more at the coverage and activities of international underwriters,” said Frank Bi, a Hong Kong-based partner at Ashurst LLP who focuses on international capital markets.
“This is likely to raise concerns on the part of various international banks for the approval of the mandate due to this unprecedented demand.”
Under the proposed rules, the CSRC will report any misconduct to the offending bank’s offshore regulator and the underwriter may be barred for three months or up to a year from filing new listings.
However, some bankers seem unfazed by the proposed changes.
“If we’re required to deposit, we’ll deposit. It’s not a big deal for us,” said a Hong Kong-based senior investment banker with a Wall Street bank, who declined to be identified because he was not allowed to speak to the media.
(Reporting by Scott Murdoch, Kane Wu, Selena Li; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Christian Schmollinger)
Sources
2/ https://www.channelnewsasia.com/business/western-banks-brace-extra-scrutiny-chinese-offshore-listings-2406041
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]