Western banks brace for further review of Chinese offshore quotes

HONG KONG: Global investment banks will not curb their appetite for lucrative work on overseas listings of Chinese companies despite the scrutiny and increased red tape proposed under new regulatory changes, said multiple sources said this week.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) last week proposed rules on overseas listings that include a requirement for banks that manage the offshore listing of a Chinese company to register with the regulator. .

Foreign banks will also be required to file annual reports by Jan.31 detailing offshore listings of Chinese companies they worked on during the year.

It’s unclear how onerous the registration process will be or what will need to be included in the reports, but the requirement is unprecedented and unique, the sources said, which included several investment bankers and working lawyers. on lists abroad.

Going forward, Western banks will have to balance their desire for the millions of dollars in fees they earn by helping Chinese companies list on offshore exchanges with the cost of tighter supervision.

“They want to hold international banks as accountable as any A-share listing,” said one of the sources, a capital markets banker at a European investment bank in Hong Kong, referring to initial public offerings (IPOs) on Chinese stock exchanges.

“I don’t think it’s great, but it’s also not surprising. It’s a step to increase their transparency and give themselves a much better view of what’s going on in overseas agreements than they do. they hadn’t before. “

The banker declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Public offerings of Chinese companies in the United States generated $ 1.6 billion in fee income for their underwriters from 2016 to 2020, according to data from Refinitiv. This year, registrations generated $ 486 million in fees.

However, all of this was won in the first half of 2021 and since June there have been no new overseas registrations as regulators announced plans to develop new rules to crack down on violations such as anti-competitive behavior and data privacy breaches.

Plans to tighten control of overseas equity sales of mainland companies could ease the regulatory uncertainty that has rocked financial markets this year and stalled listings, bankers and analysts have said.

CLOSER CONTROL

Hong Kong and New York bankers do most of the work related to offshore quotations for Chinese companies, and they are not required to register with regulators in those jurisdictions or submit annual reports to them.

In addition, underwriters in the capital market are generally supervised by the securities regulator in the markets in which they operate.

Requiring offshore underwriters to register with the CSRC was an “unprecedented” move, as Chinese authorities had not exercised “extraterritorial jurisdiction” before, a partner at a Chinese law firm said based in Shanghai.

The tighter regulatory oversight aims to establish liability for any wrongdoing or rule violation by a company detected after the listing process, according to banking and legal sources.

“This effectively means that Chinese regulators are looking more at the coverage and activities of international underwriters,” said Frank Bi, a Hong Kong-based partner at Ashurst LLP who focuses on international capital markets.

“This is likely to raise concerns on the part of various international banks for the approval of the mandate due to this unprecedented demand.”

Under the proposed rules, the CSRC will report any misconduct to the offending bank’s offshore regulator and the underwriter may be barred for three months or up to a year from filing new listings.

However, some bankers seem unfazed by the proposed changes.

“If we’re required to deposit, we’ll deposit. It’s not a big deal for us,” said a Hong Kong-based senior investment banker with a Wall Street bank, who declined to be identified because he was not allowed to speak to the media.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch, Kane Wu, Selena Li; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Christian Schmollinger)