PM Modi New Mercedes Maybach S650 Car Safety Features Price No damage from bomb explosion





New Delhi: A new car has now been introduced in Prime Minister Narendra Modi convoy. This car is a Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Guard. Prime Minister Modi was recently spotted in the new Mercedes-Benz Maybach S650 Guard at Hyderabad House in Delhi, where he arrived to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin during his short visit to India in early December. This new car is not an upgrade but a routine replacement for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy car as BMW has ceased to manufacture the model that was previously used. PM Modi’s convoy also includes cars like the BMW 7 Series High-Security Edition, Land Rover Range Rover Vogue and Toyota Land Cruiser. Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Guard Safety Features This car is not hit by bullets or a bomb explosion. It was introduced to further improve PM Modi’s travel safety protocol. The car is reported to offer VR10 level protection. This is the highest level of safety available in any protective car. The car can also withstand an attack from an AK-47 rifle. A generalized discussion of the safety features of the recipient’s car is not in the national interest because if the information gets into the public domain it only threatens the recipient’s life. ALSO READ: End of the year 2021: the best new cars launched under Rs 10 Lakh The car can survive a TNT explosion of 15 kg. The car can also withstand an explosion of 15 kg of TNT at a distance of two meters. The car window has a polycarbonate coating from the inside. At the same time, the base has been designed to protect the person sitting inside even in the event of an explosion. Not only that, in the event of an attack or emergency, a separate air supply can be provided in the cabin of the car. Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Guard Specifications The car is equipped with a 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 engine capable of generating a maximum power of 516 hp and a maximum torque of 900 Nm. The towing speed of the car is said to be 160 km / h. The car is fitted with special run-flat tires so that the car does not need to stop even in the event of damage or a puncture. ALSO ON ABP LIVE: PM Modi to hold Council of Ministers meeting today | Key points Car price Mercedes-Benz Maybach S650 Guard costs around Rs 12 crore, but the actual price of this car for use in PM Modi’s fleet has not been disclosed. Premier’s Car Special Protection Group Standards The security elements of the Special Protection Group (SPG) have a six-year standard to replace vehicles used by those protected, in this particular case the Prime Minister of India. The previous cars in PM Modi’s fleet have been in use for eight years. An audit raised objections on the matter and indicated that such a delay endangers the life of the Prime Minister. Decisions on security detail purchases are based on the recipient’s perception of the threat. These decisions are taken independently by SPG without taking the beneficiary’s point of view. Car loan information:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.abplive.com/news/india/pm-modi-new-car-mercedes-maybach-s650-guard-price-special-features-details-need-to-know-1502812 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

