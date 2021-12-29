Top political news from NPR readers in 2021ExBulletin





A pro-Trump crowd gathers outside the United States Capitol on January 6 in an effort to disrupt the ratification of Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. So far, more than 700 people have been charged with crimes because of their actions that day. Brent Stirton / Getty Images .

This year was supposed to be a year of recovery, but it is far from being the case.

It started with the insurgency on Capitol Hill, a second impeachment of then-President Donald Trump, and the inauguration of President Biden. As the year went on, Trump continued to lie about election results as he remained one of the most popular figures among Republicans.

With new variants of the coronavirus, the deadly pandemic continued to drag on. And even though the stock market has exploded and unemployment is falling, Americans have felt the pinch from rising prices. Biden paid the political price, ending the year with his lowest approval ratings since taking office.

As we count into the New Year, we asked our readers what they think are the major political stories of 2021. Over 1,000 responded. Here is what they chose:

10. Withdrawal from Afghanistan

As he had promised during the election campaign, Biden ended the United States ‘nearly 20-year war in Afghanistan, the United States’ longest war. But the troop withdrawal was chaotic and deadly with 13 US servicemen and some 170 Afghans killed in a suicide bombing at Kabul airport. The United States and its Afghan allies did not foresee how quickly the Taliban would take control of the country. It meant a reversal of years of progress for women’s rights in Afghanistan, and it hurt America’s credibility abroad and Biden’s credibility in the country he can rule competently.

9. Extreme weather events

The Windy Fire blazes through the Long Meadow Grove of giant sequoias on September 21 near California Hot Springs. David McNew / Getty Images .

Floods, tornadoes, fires and droughts were all too common in 2021. Several one-year events in 1,000 aren’t supposed to happen in a single year, but that’s exactly what happened in 2021 as the climate continues to change and lawmakers emerge. paralyzed to find solutions. And as global emissions and temperatures rise, the number of weather disasters is likely to only increase.

8. Rise of the far right in the Chamber

This year, the Trump wing of the Republican Party continues to be ascendant, led by brash and controversial far-right voices in the House. GOP members like Reps Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Lauren Boebert of Colorado seem more in touch with the grassroots than Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell.

Divisions within the party came to a head with an edited animated video of Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Arizona, which depicts him killing New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and attacking Biden with knives. The House censored Gosar, but only two Republicans voted with Democrats Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, both of whom have previously broken with Trump.

7. Biden and Harris take office

President Biden and Vice President Harris arrive on the South Lawn of the White House on November 15 for a signing ceremony for the Infrastructure Bill. Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images .

They were elected largely in response to Trump and the coronavirus pandemic. Trump was one of the most controversial figures in office history, and Biden presented himself as some sort of panacea. And her running mate, Kamala Harris, was a historic choice: the first woman, the first Asian American, and the first black vice president.

Their supporters saw a brighter day on the horizon, but it would soon darken. Biden was successful in pushing through a COVID-19 relief bill and possibly infrastructure legislation, but internal Democratic struggles have received most of the attention. The right has gained a foothold against Biden; Biden’s popularity bottomed out at the end of the year; and Harris’ favor odds plummeted. The duo must hope for a turnaround in the pandemic and a decline in inflation to redress their outlook.

6. Investigation by the January 6 committee

The Democratic-led Congressional committee tasked with investigating what happened on January 6 made its way towards the end of the year. He issued dozens of subpoenas, detained Trump officials who did not cooperate with contempt, and read explosive texts from the former president’s son and Fox News figures, all urging the head of state – Trump’s staff to force him to call off the insurgency. However, time is running out for the committee if they hope to piece together everything that was going on behind the scenes. Republicans are favored to regain control of the House in 2022 and, in all likelihood, would shut down the investigation.

5. Trump’s Continuing Election Lies

Trump lost the 2020 presidential election, but he was never able to accept it. For a man who built his brand on “winning” losing was unacceptable. He lost a lot in his life. It has bankrupted companies and written off nearly a billion dollars in losses. But he’s always been able to work his way out of these things. It was much more difficult to do with a presidential election. So his only way out was to lie about what had happened. Trump continued to falsely claim he won when he didn’t and managed to convince millions of his supporters the first time since the Civil War that there had been no peaceful transfer of power, with both sides accepting the outcome.

4. New restrictive voting laws

Protesters gather outside the Texas State Capitol in Austin during a voting rights rally on July 8. Tamir Kalifa / Getty Images .

States have moved in opposite directions this year when it comes to voting laws: Democratic-led states like Nevada or California codified proposed extensions during the pandemic, while Republican-led states have adopted new restrictions on voting. The most notable changes have occurred in GOP-led states like Arizona, Georgia, Florida, Texas, Iowa, and Montana. Most of these states have enacted an omnibus package with many new restrictions, such as postal voting, all in the name of “restoring the integrity of elections”. Some other key states would have joined them had they not had vetoed Democratic governors over the legislation.

3. Ongoing coronavirus pandemic

More than 800,000 Americans have now died from COVID-19. Biden was set to declare independence from the coronavirus in July due to the widespread distribution of the vaccine and the drop in the number of cases. But the delta variant resulted in more infections and more restrictions, and fears started to rise again towards the end of the year with the massive increase in cases due to the omicron variant, which infected many vaccinated people.

2. Restrictions on abortion and legal battles

Protesters rally outside the United States Supreme Court on December 1 as judges hear arguments in a key case involving an abortion law in Mississippi. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images .

The landmark US Supreme Court ruling that made abortion legal in this country appears threatened. Trump’s appointment of three conservative-leaning judges meant that this year the High Court took action to gut Roe v. Wade. Everything indicates he will maintain restrictions, like a 15-week ban in Mississippi, and he has so far left a Texas law in place that has virtually banned access to abortion in the state.

1. Uprising of January 6

No shock here. It was an unprecedented event that capped Trump’s chaotic presidency. A host of pro-Trump supporters breached the Capitol building and walked the hallways in an attempt to disrupt the ceremonial vote count of the states that confirmed Biden’s victory in the 2020 election. television, the handful of dead, 140 law enforcement personnel who were injured and over a million dollars in damage as a result, some on the right continue to dismiss what happened, calling it a protest peaceful. So far, more than 700 people have been charged with crimes because of their actions that day.

