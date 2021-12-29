Politics
Ashraf Ghani, Alexander Lukashenko among the most corrupt leaders of 2021? here is the list
According to data from the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) which is a non-profit investigative reporting platform for independent media around the world, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Syrian President Bashar al- Assad, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan disgraced Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and former Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai are among the most corrupt leaders of 2021.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko
According to the OCCRP, Lukashenko, in power since 1994, made headlines last year for:
- Channeling state money to a series of oligarchs close to the Lukashenko family
- Intercept Ryanair airliner carrying Belarusian dissident and force him to land in Minsk, in violation of international aviation laws
- Create a border crisis with the European Union by attracting thousands of refugees to the borders of the bloc
- Promulgating misinformation and bogus cures for COVID
Lukashenko enjoys unlimited power at home and sniffs international disgrace. Indeed, it was the EU’s sanctions against his country that provoked his reprisals via the refugees, said the OCCRP.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
Bashar al-Assad dragged Syria into a horrific civil war and is accused of stealing millions of dollars while in power, according to the OCCRP. Last month, the Biden administration expressed strong opposition to a re-engagement with Syrian Bashar Assad after the UAE foreign minister met with the once widely shunned Syrian president in Damascus.
Former Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani
OCCRP co-founder Drew Sullivan said Ashraf Ghani deserved such an award because of his corruption and incompetence. “Ghani certainly deserves an award too. He was breathtaking in both his corruption and gross incompetence. He deserted his people, leaving them destitute and death so that he could live among the corrupt former officials of the State in the moral cesspool that is the United Arab Emirates, ”Sullivan said.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz
Erdogan oversaw a corrupt government that laundered Chinese funds for Iranian oil using state-owned banks and Kurz was the leader of the Austrian People’s Party (VP) who, along with nine other politicians and journalists, was accused of embezzlement and corruption, OCCRP said.
Image: AP
