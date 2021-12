Indictment of Alleged Proud Boys Leaders for US Capitol Attack Confirmed | Attack on the US Capitol

A federal judge refused to dismiss an indictment accusing four alleged Proud Boys leaders of conspiring and obstructing formal proceedings in the Jan.6 attack on the United States Capitol, a development that may have potential implications for Donald Trump.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly on Tuesday dismissed defense attorneys’ arguments that Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl and Charles Donohoe are charged with conduct protected by the First Amendment, the right to free speech.

He said they had several non-violent options for expressing their views on the 2020 presidential election, in which former President Trump lost to Joe Biden.

The defendants are not, as they contend, charged with anything like burning flags, wearing black armbands or participating in simple sit-ins or protests, he wrote in a 43-page decision. Further, even though the impugned conduct had an expressive aspect, it lost any First Amendment protection it might have.

As the Guardian reported last week, Trump is increasingly expected to be indicted for trying to prevent Congress from certifying Bidens’ election this year, as a panel of the Chamber collects more evidence about the attack.

Evidence against the former president could include his involvement in the Stop the Steal rally near the White House where he called on his supporters to march to Capitol Hill and fight like hell. [or] you will no longer have a country.

So far, federal prosecutors have cited the obstruction law in around 200 cases involving rioters indicted by the Justice Department for their involvement in the attack, supported by recent rulings by appointed district court judges. by Trump.

Nordean, Biggs, Rehl and Donohoe, who are jailed awaiting trial in May, were charged in March with conspiracy and obstructing formal proceedings.

Nordean, of Auburn, Wash., Was chairman of the Proud Boys branch and a member of its national council of elders. Biggs, of Ormond Beach, Fla., Is a self-proclaimed organizer of the Proud Boys. Rehl was chapter president of the groups in Philadelphia and Donohoe, of Kernersville, North Carolina, was president of his local, according to the indictment.

Defense attorneys also argued that the obstruction charge was not applicable to their clients’ affairs as they claimed that congressional certification of the Electoral College was not a formal process, but Kelly no disagreed.

Earlier this month, another District of Columbia federal court judge confirmed prosecutors’ use of the same obstruction charge in a separate case against riot advocates.

To date, more than 700 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol Riot and at least 165 of them have pleaded guilty.

