Pachtunwali code of ethics little known to the Taliban – OpEd – Eurasia Review





India’s “Kabuliwala” has been a point of reference for conversations about the Afghans, their characteristics and their historical ties to India. ‘Kabuliwala’ is the story of a Pathanfruit vendor from Kabul, who visits Calcutta every year to sell dried fruits. There, he ends up befriending a little Bengali girl called Mini who reminds him of the girl he left behind in Afghanistan. The story is about their unique bond and friendship.

Coming back to the memory of the Pathans and thinking about their known characteristics, I don’t remember where the Pathans who possessed these qualities went? The Pathans are known to follow Pashtunwali, “flexible unwritten code and a traditional lifestyle. It is an old system of law and governance. which is still in use today, mainly in rural and tribal areas of KP province and FATA. It is believed that Pashtunwalic cannot be taught in a classroom or in an amadrassah. You have to be immersed in it by living with the people in the countryside. “Calling himself Pathan or Pashtun is a marketing gimmick Imran Khan has used for a very long time… He uses the word Khan as a suffix, which means maybe hundreds years ago someone from his family migrated from the Afghan heart of Central Asia, but that doesn’t make him a Pashtun, ”says Ayesha Siddiqa, a Pakistani expert at the University of London, on Pashtun traditions.

The Pashtuns are also known as the Pushtans, Paktuns or Pathans and are the predominant ethnic group in Afghanistan which comprises a large part of the population. There are also large numbers of Pashtuns in the Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which shares a border with Afghanistan. They were separated from those in Afghanistan by the “Durand Line”, which divided the region between British India and Afghanistan at the end of the 19th century, but the Afghan Pashtuns do not recognize this border with Pakistan.

The Khudai khidmatgar movement was largely a Pashtun (Pathan) movement. now largely forgotten. The movement flourished in the NWFP (commonly referred to as the Wild West) from 1930 to 1947. This anti-colonial movement against the British relied on the Pashtun manly virtues of “honor and courage” to face enemy armies. It also resurrected a Pashtun identity that was last seen in the revolt against the Mughal Empire. Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan (also known as Sarhadi or Frontier Gandhi) and his colleagues launched a self-reform movement that included cleanliness campaigns in every village, the establishment of Azad schools which provided primary education and picketing of liquor stores.

The Khudai khidmatgars have shown that the best way to serve Khuda is through the khidmat, humble service to one’s own people. An inner jihad, a jihad-i-akbar, the inner struggle of an individual to develop a true commitment to Islam and cultivate the spiritual qualities that the Quran cherishes, was a more difficult but more valid struggle than a jihad- i-asghar which relates to the legitimate military struggle and “holy war” against injustice. They have, however, been labeled “traitors” in the new nation of Pakistan for opposing the partition of the subcontinent.

The geostrategic importance of Afghanistan tempted the Russians and the British imperialists in Afghanistan, which ultimately resulted in what is commonly referred to as the “Great Game”. Afghanistan in the 1980s saw the invasion of the USSR which lasted for about 9 years. The persistent armed resistance of the Afghans ultimately led to the withdrawal of Soviet forces under the “Afghan Accord” signed on June 1, 1988 under the auspices of the United Nations.

The word Taliban comes from tlib (student, knowledge seeker) in Arabic. The movement began among Afghan refugees in Pakistan in the mid-1990s. In the beginning, the movement was always led and dominated by the Pashtuns, including the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Taliban Pakistani and with ties to Afghan militants. Previously, non-Pashtuns put up strong resistance and the Taliban suffered heavy losses at the hands of forces loyal to Ahmad Shah Masoud, Abdul Rashid Dostum and Hazaras of Afghanistan. The non-Pashtun forces (Tajiks, Uzbeks, Hazaras) were as fierce as the Taliban and gave a difficult time for the Taliban. The Pakistani and Saudi regimes also favored the Taliban and supported them financially and logistically. The Saudis’ only objection to the Taliban was the presence of Saudi dissident Bin Laden. The Taliban have been condemned around the world for their support for terrorist groups and the brutality with which they have treated many people, especially Muslim women. The Taliban are the most brutal fundamentalist religious group.

Mullah Omar and Mullah Mohammad Hassan Rehmani led the Taliban in the mid-1990s following the withdrawal of Soviet troops and the collapse of the Afghan communist regime. capture and control the country. However, the non-Pashtun ethnic groups, namely the Tajiks, Uzbeks and Hazarans of the north, west and center of the country, continued their resistance against what they saw as the extension of Pashtun hegemony. . It is ironic that the Westhands over Afghanistan to the Taliban as part of the Doha deal and let them become the de facto government of Afghanistan.

The conversion of the Pathan or Pashtuns into Talibands due to certain flaws in the circumstances and the forgetting of their Pashtun code of ethics could to some extent be attributed to: They studied in the madrasas of the Deobandi sect, where they were taught taught a very narrow and distorted version of Islam. The Pashtunwali code is not part of Islam, but Islam has been adopted and it has become part of their culture. The line between Pashtunwali law and Sharia law has always been blurred since the Pashtun code. Pashtunwali appears to have been twisted and one wonders to what extent it is being followed. The treatment of women at the hands of the Taliban was not unusual for them as it was part of the Deobandi-Salafi traditions. The Taliban have banned women from most paid jobs outside of education and health. His heart bleeds when he sees the images of Afghan women being treated by the Talibands during demonstrations and street checks. In the end, it appears the Pathanvirtu were victims of these preventable Afghan wars for a long time.

Sources:

Disarmed Pathans: by Mukulika Banerjee

Understanding the Taliban through the Pashtunwali Prism Code: ByDrFarhanZahid

* Patial RC is a retired Indian Army infantry officer. Possess a unique experience of service in active CI operations across the country and in Sri Lanka. Regular writer on military issues in professional journals. The veteran is an avid mountaineer and hiker.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eurasiareview.com/29122021-talibans-little-known-pashtunwali-code-of-ethics-oped/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos