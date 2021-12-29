Boris Johnson defends decision not to impose new restrictions before New Year’s Eve





Boris Johnson has defended his decision not to place any new restrictions on coronaviruses until the new year, a move that leaves England behind with Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland on the introduction of restrictions. The British Prime Minister said he had examined the balance of risk amid a record number of daily Covid-19 infections, almost all of them involving the Omicron variant. We see the data showing that, yes, cases are increasing and, yes, hospitalizations are increasing, but what makes a huge difference is the level of recall[-induced] resistance or the level of vaccine-induced resistance in the population, he said. What we need to do now is really finish this job. I have no doubt at all that by January 1, by the New Year, every adult in the country will have been offered the time slot to get a booster. [Covid-19 vaccine]. They will be given a slot to get one. The question is, do people show up to take advantage of these niches? And that’s what has to happen. Covid-19 patients occupied more than 10,000 hospital beds in England on Wednesday, up nearly 10% the day before and nearly 50% more than a week ago. But the number of people receiving mechanical ventilation remained stable throughout December, and hospitalizations and deaths are lower than in the last peak in infections earlier this year. Mr Johnson said most intensive care patients with Covid-19 have yet to receive their third dose of vaccination. I’m sorry to say this, but the overwhelming majority of people who find themselves in intensive care in our hospitals right now are people who aren’t boosted, he said. If you are not vaccinated, you are eight times more likely to be hospitalized. So it’s a good thing to do. It is very, very important. Boost yourself and enjoy the New Year with discernment and caution. Self-isolation time Mr Johnson’s government has resisted calls to reduce self-isolation time after testing positive for Covid-19 to five days as the National Health Service (NHS) and other essential services face shortages of staff. People who test positive are currently allowed to leave self-isolation after seven days if they experience negative lateral flow tests for two consecutive days. Lateral flow tests are free in the UK and can be ordered from the NHS by post or picked up from pharmacies, but increased demand has led to a shortage of tests this week. Pharmacies reported weak and inconsistent supplies and the NHS website often displayed a message that no delivery slots were available. With Mr Johnson telling people to take a lateral flow test before going out to celebrate New Years Eve on Friday, Labor Phantom Health Secretary Wes Streeting described the supply situation as a mess. People are trying to do the right thing, take the government’s own advice and test themselves regularly, but are being held back by the Conservative government’s incompetence, he said. They have to master and provide enough testing for people to be able to protect themselves and others.

