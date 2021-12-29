Jokowi gathers ministers at Bogor Palace, that’s what they discuss





IDXChannel – Currently, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and a number of Cabinet Ministers Advanced Indonesia are holding a limited meeting at Bogor Palace. The news was relayed by SOE Minister Erick Thohir in a short video obtained by MNC Portal Indonesia on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. In the video, Erick is with Defense Minister (Menhan) Prabowo Subianto, with the Minister Coordinator of Political Affairs, Legal Affairs and Security Mahfud MD. “We have a meeting at the Bogor Palace, it is very extraordinary, the meeting is very serious, there is the coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs, and the Minister of Defense concerning the defense industry “Erick said in the video, Wednesday (12/9/2021). The Ministry of Public Enterprises, as a shareholder, continues to discuss the consolidation of the creation of the defense holding BUMN. Consolidation is not only carried out between state-owned enterprises in the defense sector, but also targets the defense industry of other countries. In November 2021, Erick Thohir announced a collaboration between PT Pindad (Persero) and Holding Qatar, Barzan. The collaboration between Qatari BUMN and Pindad aims to advance the national defense industry. Erick said the goal is in line with the goal of the Defense Holdings formation, which is to create superior defense products under one leadership. During this time, Pindad will act as a full member. Regarding the preparations for the establishment of Defense BUMN Holding, cited on the official Pindad website, a number of state-owned defense industries continue to consolidate, one of which is through group discussions (FGD). PT Pindad, PT Dirgantara Indonesia (Persero), PT PAL Indonesia (Persero), PT Dahana (Persero) were appointed members of the holding company. Meanwhile, PT Len Industri (Persero) is the parent company. The Ministry of Public Enterprises believes that the national defense sector needs to be optimized. Indeed, the value of the Indonesian defense industry reaches 37 trillion rupees. Therefore, the defense industry BUMN (Indhan) has to perform a number of duties (PR), in particular, to realize the vision and roadmap of the ministry for the period 2020-2024. In fact, the defense industry cluster state-owned enterprises aim to become the top 50 defense industries in the world. This objective can be achieved if the holding company is able to work in synergy with the Ministry of Defense. (SANDY)

