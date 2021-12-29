Joe Rogan says Michelle Obama could beat Donald Trump in 2024 presidential election





Popular podcast host Joe Rogan believes former First Lady Michelle Obama would beat former President Donald Trump in a 2024 presidential game if she decides to run for the White House.

During an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience released on Christmas Eve, Rogan said, “I really believe if Michelle Obama shows up, she wins.”

“She’s smart, she’s articulate, she’s the wife of the best president we’ve ever had in our lifetime as a representative of smart, articulate people. She could win,” the podcaster said of Obama.

Rogan said the only thing that would hinder a potential victory for the former first lady would be if she “bought some of these policies that are destroying business in America, that scare people.”

“If somehow she was supporting or showing her support for blockages and mandates and all this madness going on,” he explained.

Rogan joked that Obama could even team up with Vice President Kamala Harris on the presidential ticket for a “double dose of diversity,” adding that Trump and Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis could also make a “great team. “against the Democratic pair.

“They have to be a great team. It’s the only way to win,” Rogan said on his show.

Rogan performs during his appearance at Ice House Comedy Club on November 1, 2017 in Pasadena, California. Michael Schwartz / WireImage

Previously, Rogan had predicted that Trump would likely win a presidential bid in 2024 if he faced a re-election campaign from President Joe Biden.

When asked on a September episode of his podcast whether or not he thought Trump would show up again, Rogan said, “He’s going to try 100%. He’s probably going to win.”

“How is Joe Biden going to win? How is it possible that he beats someone?” Rogan added. “After seeing him speak, after seeing decay and decline, how is that possible? They did a terrible job. The Democrats screwed themselves royally making this guy the president.”

Obama has so far not signaled that she plans to run in 2024. But a poll conducted by The Hill-HarrisX last month showed she would be one of the top contenders for the Democratic nomination. in the presidential election if Biden did not seek re-election.

Last week, the president confirmed he would run again if he remained “healthy”, adding that a Trump 2024 campaign would only “increase the outlook.”

“If I am in the health that I am now – I am in good health – then, in fact, I would run again,” the president told ABC News last Wednesday.

Trump has yet to officially announce whether he will run for president again, but has challenged Biden in a series of interviews since leaving the Oval Office.

The former president also raised concerns about his health, saying the only thing stopping him from running would be a “bad call from a doctor or something.”

“Things happen, by God they happen. But I feel so good,” Trump said in a September episode of The Water Cooler podcast.

